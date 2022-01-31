Leading climate tech Moss.earth announces US$ 10 million series A round to expand its web 3.0 applications in environmental markets

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss.earth, the leading global digital asset platform, is pleased to announce today that it has concluded a US$10 million Series A round. The round was led by SP Ventures and Acre Venture Partners, with participation from Jive, Flori (Celo), Arrington Capital and The Craftory.

"We are thrilled to speed up our rapid growth with such high quality investors. Moss is developing many significant Web 3.0 products and services, such as the issuance and distribution of Amazon land NFTs and decentralized, digital certification of environmental work, to unlock value for the planet and for our fight against climate change. Via our top notch blockchain team, we aspire to make environmental accounting and asset generation cheaper, faster, and more convenient," said Moss CEO and founder Luis Adaime.

Since its founding in March 2020, Moss has become one of the leading climate techs globally. Moss has led the transition to web 3.0 in carbon markets, via the tokenization of Amazon rainforest carbon credits. Via Moss' intermediation model and curation of the best conservation projects in the Amazon rainforest, large corporations and individuals have acquired over US$26 million in carbon credits in the past 18 months - the largest amount of private resources ever sent to conservation in the region.

"We are impressed with Moss's ability to digitize the carbon value chain and greatly reduce friction between the generation of environmental assets and pent-up consumer demand for practical and impactful climate solutions," said Acre partner Alex Bondar.

Moss's tokenized carbon credit, the MCO2, has been listed on the world's largest crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, Gemini and Mercado Bitcoin. The token is also available on the Celo network and is a Celo reserve. The company counts some of Brazil's largest corporations as clients, including Gol, Hering, Arezzo, and Ifood. Many North American financial institutions, including One River Asset Management and Skybridge, have also offset their carbon emissions via Moss and the MCO2 token.

According to Fabricio Tota, director of New Business at Mercado Bitcoin, Latin America's largest crypto exchange, "MCO2 tokens have attracted a new audience, interested in contributing to the preservation of biodiversity and the mitigation of climate change."

"We see climate change as the most pressing existential threat to Latin America's agriculture economy. We haven't seen any organization on the planet with Moss' potential to create the economic incentives necessary to accelerate the transition towards a decarbonized agriculture and conserve the region's forests & wildlife habitats," stated SP Ventures founder and CEO Francisco Jardim.

About Moss.earth

Moss.earth is a Sao Paulo-based climate tech company pioneering digitization of environmental assets, starting with the conservation of the Amazon rainforest. Its initial product is MCO2, a tokenized carbon credit listed on the world's largest crypto exchange, and used by leading global corporations and institutions to instantaneously offset their corporate and customer carbon footprints.

Contact: Daniela Mesquita, Nova PR, 55 11 910436780

View original content:

SOURCE Moss.earth