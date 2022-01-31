Helping Companies Retain and Engage Employees Led to Kudos'® Record Growth in 2021

With a growing headcount set to double in 2022, an expanding user base, and prestigious awards, Kudos® is poised for further expansion in the year ahead.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudos®, the company that unlocks potential with employee recognition, announced today impressive 2021 growth achieved by providing companies with the platform they need to create a thriving workplace culture and its expansion plans for 2022.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Kudos'® employee headcount has more than doubled. Additionally, the recognition, people analytics, and organizational communications platform continues to welcome record numbers of new users from over 80 countries.

"People power companies and if the Great Resignation has taught organizations across the world anything it's that in order to remain competitive they will need to recognize their teams," said Muni Boga, CEO and Co-founder of Kudos®. "This realization has created an increasing demand for our solution. The best companies in the world are realizing that fostering a culture of meaningful recognition brings a host of benefits, including improved employee engagement, reduced turnover and absenteeism, and impactful performance improvements."

Ending the previous year by announcing the Canadian Business Growth Fund's (CBGF) $10 million minority investment, Kudos® continues to garner accolades and recognition from the industry.

Some key awards Kudos® has recently received include:

Employee Experience Platform of the Year from Remote Tech Breakthrough

2022 Quality Choice Award, Happiest Users, and Trusted Vendor

HRO Today Baker ' s Dozen Overall Recognition Leader

G2 ' s Top 50 Best Products for HR 2021

Best Usability, Fastest Implementation, Most Implementable, " Users Love Us ", Best Relationship, and Easiest to Use.

Kudos® plans to double its headcount again in 2022 to support the unprecedented demand for its recognition platform worldwide.

About Kudos®: Kudos® is an employee engagement, culture, and analytics platform that harnesses the power of peer-to-peer recognition, values reinforcement, and open communication to help organizations boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, improve culture, and drive productivity and performance. Kudos® uses unique proprietary methodologies to deliver essential people analytics on culture, performance, equity, and inclusion, providing organizations with deep insights and a clear understanding of their workforce. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the Kudos® platform is used in over 80 countries on six continents in a wide variety of industries and languages.

