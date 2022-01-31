2600Hz Announces Gold Sponsorship of Cavell's Cloud Comms Summit London 2022

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz , a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform, is excited to announce it will be a Gold Sponsor of Cavell's Cloud Comms Summit London 2022 . The summit, which is the biggest Service Provider event in Europe, will be held on March 9th and will feature educational main stage keynotes, breakout sessions, and panel discussions, as well as multiple opportunities for attendees to network.

2600Hz will take the main stage to discuss how crucial CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) is for service provider success around the globe. The keynote will focus upon improving customer experience, call center agent experience, and employee experience by leveraging the power of CPaaS, ensuring Service Providers are offering their customers the best communication experience possible for business success in the coming years.

"2600Hz is thrilled to again sponsor this industry-leading event, and we look forward to connecting with Service Providers and members of the cloud communications industry from across Europe," said Alisa Bartash, Head of Marketing for 2600Hz. "Cavell always hosts exceptional summits, which we're happy to support and we look forward to sharing key insights with attendees that enable them to stay ahead in the cloud communications market."

"We are excited to have 2600Hz as Gold Sponsors of the Cloud Comms Summit London 2022," said Matthew Townend, Executive Director at Cavell. "Cavell have always been impressed by the innovation that 2600Hz have brought to the market and have appreciated their long-term support. We are pleased to bring the audience back together and we are certain the industry is eager to learn more about the latest market developments, hear about 2600Hz's innovation, and be able to meet and network."

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com . 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

