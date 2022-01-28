RateMyAgent Announces 2022 Agent of the Year Award Winners

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RateMyAgent , an agent review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals to generate, aggregate, and syndicate client reviews has announced its second annual U.S. based Agent of the Year Award winners. Seven regional winners were selected based on verified review data, transaction volume, and overall quality of their reviews. One of the seven regional winners was selected as the national Agent of the Year. RateMyAgent will celebrate these winners along with fifty state winners and over two thousand city and county winners at a special event this April in conjunction with Inman Connect in New York. A new agent who has been in the industry for less than two years, and has participated in the New Agent 365 training program will be awarded with the Rising Star.

RateMyAgent US Agent of the Year Award Winner, LuAnn Shikasho, EXP Realty California (PRNewswire)

RateMyAgent celebrates real estate professionals who are committed to delivering excellent client experiences.

The Regional Winners are:

New England: Gregory Hanner, Garden Realty

Mid-Atlantic: Ellen Gonik, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage,NJ

Midwest: John Scaglione, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty, OH

Southeast: Tammy O Lyne, KW Pinehurst

Southwest: Brian Hall, EXP Realty

Mountain: Brie Fowler, Coldwell Banker Realty

West: LuAnn Shikasho, EXP Realty of California

The National Winner 2022 US Agent of the Year is:

LuAnn Shikasho, EXP Realty of California

The awards represent excellent customer service and celebrate agents who have created remarkable client experiences. This is the first industry-wide, brokerage-agnostic awards program based primarily on client satisfaction and quality review data, instead of transaction and sales volume alone. It's an important next step in changing the focus to improving the consumer experience and collectively raising the real estate bar together.

"The US Agent of the Year Awards continue to expand in its second year. Despite the pandemic and unprecedented market conditions, agents showed up for their clients like never before as evidenced by the quantity and quality of reviews. We're thrilled to shine a spotlight on these incredible award winners," said Mark Armstrong, RateMyAgent co-founder and executive director.

Access the full list of winners by National Top 100, Regional Top 20 and State Top 10 here .

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS's from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the country's largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com

