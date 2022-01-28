CARRA Appoints Larry Hausner as Interim CEO

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) announced its appointment of Larry Hausner as interim chief executive officer, effective today.

The appointment resulted from the CARRA Board of Directors' decision, under the leadership of Dr. Christy Sandborg, Board Chair, to transition the Alliance's global program administration and operations to a new management structure by Spring 2022. CARRA will establish robust systems to perform mission-focused and administrative functions through a combination of CARRA employees and contract professional staff solutions.

"CARRA is evolving to enhance how we address tackling childhood rheumatic diseases," said CARRA President Emily von Scheven, MD, MAS. "We're particularly pleased that Larry Hausner will be able to apply his vast health association experience to lead the transformation of CARRA operations successfully through 2022. We also want to thank all of the staff who helped CARRA become the productive organization that it is today."

Previously, Mr. Hausner served as CEO of the American Diabetes Association, following work in leadership positions for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

"We intend to secure the future for CARRA by listening to all stakeholders and applying what we've learned to strengthen the organization's ability to fulfill its mission," said Mr. Hausner.

The CARRA Board of Directors also retained Washington, DC-area consulting firm Grayscale LLC to facilitate the Alliance's transition process to a new administrative configuration.

About Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatic Conditions

According to the American College of Rheumatology, about one child in every 1,000 develops some type of chronic arthritis, affecting about 300,000 children in the U.S. Numerous rheumatic conditions can affect children, with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) representing the most common form of juvenile arthritis.

About CARRA

Formed in 2002, CARRA's mission is to conduct collaborative research to prevent, treat, and cure pediatric rheumatic diseases. CARRA is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit. For more information, please visit https://carragroup.org/.

