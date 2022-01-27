Skimmer Raises Additional $5M in Capital to Add Key Employees

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the global leader in Pool Service Software (SaaS Platform and App), recently announced it raised an additional $5M to fuel its future growth. Unbundled Capital and existing Skimmer employees funded the entire capital raise.

Pete Freeland, CEO of Unbundled Capital, explained, "We were able to finance this entire investment round from our existing investors in Skimmer. In fact, we were significantly oversubscribed, which is a testament to how excited our investors are about Skimmer's growth and potential."

Skimmer has now raised over $10M since October 2020. "Our goal is not simply to maintain our market leadership. Our goal is to redefine the entire category. And this additional capital will allow us to do so."

According to Jack Nelson, CEO of Skimmer, Skimmer will invest the funds across three areas: development, customer success, and marketing. "We have an incredible foundation. Now we will be able to add even more features, reach more pool and spa service professionals, and find even more ways to support our growing customer base. We will also be able to attract more talented folks to our development, customer success, and marketing teams."

Skimmer has recently added three key members to its leadership team. Jason Moore joined Skimmer as its Director of Product; Donnie Byrd joined as Skimmer's Head of Payments; and Flavia de la Fuente recently joined as its Director of Operations. According to Nelson, Skimmer expects to hire another five employees in key roles in engineering and marketing in the upcoming months. "We recognize that it's a competitive market, and our goal is to be able to continue to attract top talent across the organization. Great talent begets great talent."

