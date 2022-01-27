Matters Lab Secures US$2 Million Pre-A Round to Pioneer Web3 Social Media Platform

HONG KONG and TAIPEI and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matters Lab , the Web3 social media platform with 80,000 content creators, has announced a USD 2 million Pre-A fundraising round in January 2022. The injection of funds for Matters Lab will lay the groundwork for other innovative, pioneering web3 projects in the pipeline. Investors span a range of major web3 players: Longling Capital , Protocol Labs , Mask Network , Crust network , Infinity Labs , Assembly Partners , and Incuba Alpha .

Matters Lab is best known for its hugely popular, open-source decentralized Web3 publishing platform, Matters.news . The platform rose to prominence as a blockchain media experiment and testing ground to empower creators and artists in a public discussion space. Since then, Matters Lab has launched other successful web3 projects, including Traveloggers , the first NFT art to expand private ownership with collective creation, and coming soon, The Space, a new web3 Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) based on the Harberger Tax.

With Facebook's move into the metaverse, web3 is becoming a mainstream movement. Matters Lab will power the future of web3 by delivering decentralization to the masses, and usher in a new era of a freer and fairer creator ecosystem. Partnerships with leading web3 players like Protocol Lab , an open-sourced R&D Lab that builds protocols and tools to radically improve the internet, and Crust Network , which provides a web3 decentralized storage network for the Metaverse, will bring much valued expertise to Matters.



Matters Lab will use this capital to lay the groundwork for further expansion and innovation, including:

Partnership: bringing in different technologies and partners for a successful Web3 social media network

Web 3 applications: The Space is the first web 3 decentralized application built on Matters' "Harberger DAO" protocols

Tokenization: capture value created in social network and reward creators and curators

"We are just starting to unleash the full potential of our web 3.0 platform and framework," says co-founder Guo, "there are so many powerful applications of our web3 platform to create a more equal, decentralized, trustless world. Decentralized technologies are the only hope of preserving liberal democracy."

About Matters Lab

Matters Lab was established in 2018, with the mission to create a freer and fairer creator ecosystem through the next evolution of the Internet, web3. Our initiatives include using decentralization tools to protect digital rights, designing a self-governing system and community, and inventing models for a new creator economy.

