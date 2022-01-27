LPL Solar LLC to Create Nearly 400 Construction Jobs In Louisiana

LPL Solar LLC to Create Nearly 400 Construction Jobs In Louisiana

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Solar LLC is honored to announce our partnership with Lightsource bp to construct the largest solar plant in Louisiana. The 345 MWdc Ventress Solar project near Baton Rouge in Pointe Coupee Parish will create roughly 400 construction jobs.

Image depicting the new 345 MWdc Ventress Solar project (PRNewswire)

"Our mission at LPL Solar is simple; Transform the Future by delivering reliable, safe, and efficient Green Solar Energy," says Mike Little, LPL Solar President.

Scheduled for completion in late 2023, LPL Solar is working closely within the local parishes to fill the many jobs needed for project construction.

About LPL Solar LLC

LPL Solar self-performs the construction of utility-scale solar plants for a variety of long-standing customers, including utility companies and independent power producers. Their scope of work includes EPC services for PV Plant, Substations, Switchyards, and BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems). Learn more at www.LPLSolar.com.

Contact: Shelby Morris

smorris@lplsolar.com

LPL Solar Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LPL Solar