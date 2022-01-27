Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for St Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank") (www.stlandryhomestead.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $83,000, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income totaled $1.9 million, up $2.6 million, compared to the net loss reported for 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received and recognized into income a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Rapid Response Program grant totaling $1.8 million.

"We had tremendous success in 2021, from completing our IPO to the addition of several outstanding bankers who have joined our team," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "As we continue to position our company for growth, our investments in 2022 will be focused on our team, advancing our technology and re-branding the bank."

Completion of Stock Offering

The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of stock in connection with the Bank's conversion from the mutual to the stock form of organization on October 12, 2021. The Company issued a total of 5,290,000 shares of its common stock for an aggregate of $52,900,000 in total offering proceeds, including shares sold to the Company's employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP"). The Company made a loan to the ESOP in the amount of $4.2 million, which the ESOP used to purchase 423,200 shares. The net proceeds of the IPO of $50.9 million are reflected in the Company's shareholder's equity at December 31, 2021. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CLST".

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $131.8 million at December 31, 2021, down $4.9 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to declines in commercial real estate loans (down $5.0 million, or 18%) and one- to four-family residential mortgage loans (down 1.3 million, or 1%), partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans (up $2.4 million, or 40%).

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 87,303

$ 88,595

$ (1,292)

(1) % Commercial real estate



23,112



28,135



(5,023)

(18)

Construction and land



4,079



4,443



(364)

(8)

Multi-family residential



4,589



4,648



(59)

(1)

Total real estate loans



119,083



125,821



(6,738)

(5)

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



8,374



5,987



2,387

40

Consumer



4,385



4,912



(527)

(11)

Total other loans



12,759



10,899



1,860

17

Total loans

$ 131,842

$ 136,720

$ (4,878)

(4) %

Commercial real estate loans were down primarily due to the pay-off of a $4.3 million hotel relationship. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $605,000, or 19%, from September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, PPP loans totaled $2.6 million, net of deferred fees of $186,000.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.2 million at December 31, 2021, down $86,000, or 7%, compared to $1.3 million at September 30, 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.43% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.42% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") totaled $890,000 at December 31, 2021, down $27,000 or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021. The ratio of NPLs to total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.67% at September 30, 2021.

The following table summarizes the Company's non-performing assets as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Increase (Decrease) Non-accruing loans

$ 890

$ 752

$ 138

18 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



1



165



(164)

(99)

Total non-performing loans



891



917



(26)

(3)

Real estate owned



340



399



(59)

(15)

Total non-performing assets

$ 1,231

$ 1,316

$ (85)

(6) %

The Bank recorded net loan recoveries of $4,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $3,000 for the third quarter of 2021.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.73% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.94% at September 30, 2021.The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $374,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 as our assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers continued to improve. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the reversal to the allowance totaled $660,000.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $101.8 million at December 31, 2021, up $38.7 million, or 61%, from September 30, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company deployed $41.9 million of the proceeds from our IPO into the investment securities portfolio. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.21%, up 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Increase (Decrease) Available-for-sale, at fair value























Mortgage-backed securities

$ 74,663

$ 45,204

$ 29,459

65 % U. S. government and agency obligations



9,237



1,929



7,308

379

Municipal obligations



4,439



2,549



1,890

74

Total available-for-sale, at fair value



88,339



49,682



38,657

78

Held-to-maturity























U. S. government and agency obligations



13,019



13,023



(4)

-

Municipal obligations



479



481



(2)

-

Total held-to-maturity



13,498



13,504



(6)

-

Total investment securities

$ 101,837

$ 63,186

$ 38,651

61 %

Deposits

Total deposits were $176.8 million at December 31, 2021, down $72.7 million, or 29%, from September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received $72.9 million in deposits for subscriptions to purchase shares of the Company's common stock in its IPO. On October 12, 2021, the Company completed its IPO and issued a total of 5,290,000 shares for net proceeds of $50.9 million. The net proceeds of the offering are reflected in the Company's shareholder's equity at December 31, 2021. The amount of deposits received for subscriptions to purchase shares in excess of the gross IPO proceeds were returned to the original subscribers.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 30,299

$ 102,091

$ (71,792)

(70) % Savings



26,698



25,147



1,551

6

Money market



18,878



18,578



300

2

NOW



34,357



34,796



(439)

(1)

Certificates of deposit



66,563



68,848



(2,285)

(3)

Total deposits

$ 176,795

$ 249,460

$ (72,665)

(29) %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million, up $43,000, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $68,000, or 40%) and a decrease in interest expense on deposits (down $15,000, or 12%). The impact of the change in income from investment securities and interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans (down $50,000, or 3%).

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Bank's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



12/31/2021

9/30/2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 137,190

$ 1,621

4.69 %

$ 137,001

$ 1,671

4.84 % Investment securities



78,455



240

1.21





61,910



172

1.10

Other interest earning assets



58,706



23

0.15





36,505



13

0.14

Total interest-earning assets

$ 274,351

$ 1,884

2.72 %

$ 235,416

$ 1,856

3.13 % INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































Savings, NOW and money market accounts

$ 78,822

$ 24

0.12 %

$ 81,650

$ 26

0.12 % Certificates of deposit



67,798



85

0.49





69,076



98

0.56

Total interest-bearing deposits



146,620



109

0.29





150,726



124

0.33

FHLB advances



8,989



68

3.03





8,966



68

3.04

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 155,609

$ 177

0.45 %

$ 159,692

$ 192

0.48 % Net interest-earning assets

$ 118,742













$ 75,724











Net interest income; average interest rate spread







$ 1,707

2.27 %







$ 1,664

2.65 % Net interest margin(2)













2.47 %













2.80 %





(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $224,000, down $1.8 million, or 89%, from the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received and recognized into non-interest income a CDFI Rapid Response Program grant totaling $1.8 million.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $2.2 million, up $317,000, or 17%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $216,000, or 20%, from the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the addition of bankers to our team, severance costs and the commencement of the ESOP.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $234,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $33,000, or 16%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the cost of additional technology resources for public company reporting and a new Lafayette branch location.

Professional service fees totaled $133,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $45,000, or 51%, from the third quarter of 2021 mainly due to public company audit and legal services.

Other non-interest expense totaled $172,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $48,000, or 39%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to cost increases driven by our IPO, such as Nasdaq listing fees and increased insurance costs.

About St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank

Founded in 1922, St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, is a federally chartered savings bank that serves the banking needs of customers in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. We serve our customers through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. Our team is focused on fueling business and improving lives across our region. By working together, we can grow our economy and provide our children with the opportunity to raise their families in Acadiana.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.























CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021(1)



12/31/2020(1) ASSETS



















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 4,933

$ 5,117



$ 5,507 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



35,951



95,287





19,738 Total cash and cash equivalents



40,884



100,404





25,245 Investment securities:



















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



88,339



49,682





20,730 Securities held-to-maturity



13,498



13,504





17,523 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



131,842



136,720





151,800 Allowance for loan losses



(2,276)



(2,646)





(3,022) Loans receivable, net



129,566



134,074





148,778 Accrued interest receivable



579



511





564 Foreclosed real estate



340



399





415 Premises and equipment, net



6,577



6,658





5,489 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost



1,399



1,398





1,394 Bank-owned life insurance



3,303



3,280





3,213 Other assets



864



1,653





1,337 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 285,349

$ 311,563



$ 224,688





















LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing

$ 30,299

$ 102,091



$ 26,169 Interest-bearing



146,496



147,369





138,429 Total deposits



176,795



249,460





164,598 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



9,018



8,973





8,838 Other liabilities



1,190



1,130





719 TOTAL LIABILITIES



187,003



259,563





174,155





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock



53



-





- Additional paid-in capital



50,801



-





- Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan



(4,179)



-





- Retained earnings



52,354



52,270





50,426 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(683)



(270)





107 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



98,346



52,000





50,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 285,349

$ 311,563



$ 224,688





(1) Data at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.

































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021(1)

12/31/2020(1)

12/31/2021

12/31/2020(1) INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 1,621

$ 1,671

$ 1,889

$ 6,965

$ 7,827 Investment securities



240



172



93



674



568 Other



23



13



10



60



95 Total interest income



1,884



1,856



1,992



7,699



8,490 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



109



124



182



523



920 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



68



68



189



272



785 Total interest expense



177



192



371



795



1,705 Net interest income



1,707



1,664



1,621



6,904



6,785 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses



(374)



-



320



(660)



985 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for loan losses



2,081



1,664



1,301



7,564



5,800 NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Service charges on deposit accounts



193



165



147



641



575 Gain on sale of fixed assets



-



-



-



24



16 Bank-owned life insurance



23



23



20



90



70 Federal community development grant



-



1,826



203



1,826



203 Other



8



11



51



45



102 Total non-interest income



224



2,025



421



2,626



966 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,300



1,084



812



4,631



3,644 Occupancy and equipment



220



215



188



818



678 Data processing and communication



234



201



171



790



612 Professional fees



133



88



108



388



273 Directors' fees



68



70



(21)



279



219 ATM and debit card



64



48



40



201



151 Foreclosed assets, net



1



39



16



75



287 Advertising and marketing



8



14



11



43



86 Prepayment penalties on FHLB advances



-



-



1,510



-



1,510 Other



172



124



108



551



483 Total non-interest expense



2,200



1,883



2,943



7,776



7,943 Income (loss) before income tax expense



105



1,806



(1,221)



2,414



(1,177) Income tax expense (benefit)



22



373



(507)



487



(474) NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 83

$ 1,433

$ (714)

$ 1,927

$ (703)































Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.02

$ N/A

$ N/A

$ 0.40

$ N/A





(1) Data for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.











































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021(1)

12/31/2020(1)

12/31/2021

12/31/2020(1) EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 1,884



$ 1,856



$ 1,992



$ 7,699



$ 8,490

Total interest expense



177





192





371





795





1,705

Net interest income



1,707





1,664





1,621





6,904





6,785

(Reversal of) provision for loan losses



(374)





-





320





(660)





985

Total non-interest income



224





2,025





421





2,626





966

Total non-interest expense



2,200





1,883





2,943





7,776





7,943

Income tax expense (benefit)



22





373





(507)





487





(474)

Net income (loss)

$ 83



$ 1,433



$ (714)



$ 1,927



$ (703)











































ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES







































Beginning balance

$ 2,646



$ 2,649



$ 2,742



$ 3,022



$ 2,071

(Reversal of) provision for loan losses



(374)





-





320





(660)





985

Charge-offs



-





(18)





(58)





(150)





(140)

Recoveries



4





15





18





64





106

Net recoveries (charge-offs)



4





(3)





(40)





(86)





(34)

Ending balance

$ 2,276



$ 2,646



$ 3,022



$ 2,276



$ 3,022











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total assets

$ 288,852



$ 253,146



$ 239,326



$ 252,571



$ 232,694

Total interest-earning assets



274,351





235,416





227,099





237,331





219,910

Total loans



137,190





137,001





157,132





141,592





161,208

Total interest-bearing deposits



146,620





150,726





137,372





146,968





132,336

Total interest-bearing liabilities



155,609





159,692





159,910





155,895





156,718

Total deposits



185,660





191,060





164,388





181,032





155,697

Total equity



92,942





50,920





51,235





61,323





51,600











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.11 %



2.25 %



(1.19) %



0.76 %



(0.30) % Return on average equity



0.35





11.17





(5.54)





3.14





(1.36)

Efficiency ratio



113.93





51.04





144.12





81.59





102.48

Average equity to average assets



32.18





20.11





21.41





24.28





22.18

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)



63.51





38.94





40.92





63.51





40.92

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)



27.38





20.65





21.06





27.38





21.06

Total risk-based capital ratio(2)



64.77





40.20





42.29





64.77





42.29

Net interest margin



2.47





2.80





2.84





2.91





3.09







(1) Data at and for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only. (2) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.