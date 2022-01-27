Andersen Corporation Earns 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality' Honor from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Andersen Corporation Earns 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality' Honor from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Andersen earns top score of 100 percent on annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

BAYPORT, Minn., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been designated one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," having earned a top score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

Andersen Corporation Earns ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ Honor from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (PRNewswire)

The annual rating is the premier national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees. This is Andersen's second year participating in the CEI and the first year the company earned the top score of 100 percent. Andersen joins more than 840 major U.S. businesses with the 2022 designation.

"At Andersen, we are committed to fostering a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace to ensure every employee feels respected, valued and able to live their truth openly," said Tracey Gibson, vice president and chief diversity officer. "In 2021, for the first time, we joined the annual Human Rights Campaign foundation rating. With our mindset of continuous improvement, we are creating transparency and working to understand gaps in our policies and practices."

Starting January 2022, Andersen expanded benefits eligibility to same- and different-gender domestic partners and their children. Domestic partner benefits enables Andersen to meet the needs of a diverse and dynamic workforce — and the expectations of prospective employees.

"Our imperative on our inclusion journey is to assess and adjust our practices and policies for equity," said Gibson. "By expanding benefits eligibility, Andersen is showing our commitment to our employees, regardless of partner status, and supporting our LGBTQ+ workforce. Providing domestic partner benefits underscores our vision to make the world a better place by living up to the promise that everyone benefits from their association with Andersen."

In 2020, Andersen established an equal employment opportunity policy available to employees and is publicly available on AndersenWindows.com, making it visible to job candidates, customers, vendors and homeowners. The policy was also integrated into training for leaders and new employee orientation. Additionally, Andersen Corporation was named a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity 2021.

Andersen has 10 employee resource networks, including PRIDE+ which focuses on supporting employees who identify within the LGBTQ+ community. PRIDE+ employee leaders engage and aid Andersen's workforce in pushing for a fully equitable community by providing awareness, education and business opportunities that develop and empower advocates of social justice for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Inclusion ignites creativity, problem solving, collaboration and innovation — and our PRIDE+ leadership team has tapped into each, making this top score on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index a reality," said Alan Bernick senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, who is also executive sponsor of Andersen's PRIDE+ employee resource network.

Recent corporate initiatives also include:

Joining a growing coalition of 400-plus companies calling for the urgent passage of the Equality Act, which would finally guarantee explicit, permanent protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people under our existing civil rights laws

Participation in the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace

Adding gender identity language to employee profiles

Talent Acquisition training centered on recruiting LGBTQ+ candidates

Sponsoring an annual conference through Mossier , a non-profit that focuses on advancing LGBTQ+ employment equity across generations and borders

Building alliances with organizations that foster diverse talent, including LGBTQ+ recruitment events and diverse networking programs

Efficacy and unconscious bias training including training for human resources professionals and hiring managers to removing bias from our hiring processes and Leading for Inclusion training for people managers

The full 2022 Corporate Equality Index report is available online at hrc.org/cei.

* 2020 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. homeowners.

ABOUT THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 11,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com .

Employees at Andersen Corporation’s Goodyear, Ariz., campus celebrate Pride Month. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Andersen Windows) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Andersen Corporation