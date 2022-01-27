Allen County, City of Fort Wayne, and Fort Wayne City Utilities Achieve Transformational IT with Resultant's Multisource Service Integration Approach

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten months into Allen County, The City of Fort Wayne, and Fort Wayne City Utilities (AC/FW/FWCU)'s multisource service integration (MSI) partnership with Resultant, AC/FW/FWCU has achieved reduced statewide costs for services while increasing security and disaster recovery capabilities while better serving stakeholders. Resultant is also modernizing aging IT infrastructure and facilitating data access to give agents tools to more effectively serve constituents.

In 2020, AC/FW/FWCU identified the need for a robust IT managed services partner to support the technology backbone for critical departments that serve more than 500,000 constituents. AC/FW/FWCU awarded Resultant a three-year contract as the preferred IT service provider in March 2021.

Resultant's multisource service integration (MSI) approach delivers automated IT monitoring and management, providing a single view across servers, operating systems, network equipment, and applications.

"Building strong partnerships across AC/FW/FWCU and bringing together the exceptional MSI team of Resultant, Corsica Technologies, Netfor and Daniels Associates, Inc., we've assisted in modernizing IT infrastructure to improve citizen experience and public safety," said Mike Vance, Resultant vice president of technology services. "We're excited to continue raising the bar for IT service and supporting the dedicated AC/FW/FWCU team."

Local government presents unique modernization and IT management challenges. Specialized solutions are needed for systems that maintain and operate departments to deliver utilities, provide public safety, record and issue permits, manage animal services, supervise parks and recreation, and other responsibilities. With Resultant, AC/FW/FWCU has accelerated the efficiency and transparency of government services and enabled the most efficient and effective use of its public resources.

"The day-to-day relationship with IT now is one of open, responsive communication," said Joe Welch, deputy director, chief information officer, Fort Wayne City Utilities. "I appreciate Resultant's ability to think outside of perceived constraints. They came up with a great plan that has enabled our team."

With over 400 employees, Resultant has teams in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, IN; Atlanta, GA; Columbus, OH; Lansing, MI; and Denver, CO as well as across the U.S. To serve the City of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Resultant is growing its dedicated 50+-person team, hiring System Administrators and Technical Support Specialists. Open positions at resultant.com/careers.

Resultant is an independent technology, data analytics, and digital transformation firm. Resultant works to help over 700+ clients across the nation throughout the nation and earns industry-leading client satisfaction scores across IT Managed Services partners. Visit www.resultant.com.

