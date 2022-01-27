The conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. (ET)

ALITHYA TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 10 The conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. (ET)

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2022, ended December 31, 2021, on February 10, 2022.

Alithya will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call at 9:00 a.m. Date: February 10, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Call-in number: > (888) 440-2069 > Conference ID: 1735627 Live webcast: https://www.icastpro.ca/ti2hb6

Playback

For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available on Alithya's website under the Investors section, or directly at https://www.alithya.com/en/investors.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,400 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills as one of the most prominent consulting firms, driving successful digital change as a trusted advisor to customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare, government, and beyond. Alithya strives to be a model of corporate responsibility, professional equity, diversity, and inclusion, with a vibrant business culture that embraces social consciousness at its core. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Alithya