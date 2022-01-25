Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Results

- 2021 Fourth-Quarter Sales of $24.8 Billion reflecting growth of 10.4%, operational sales growth of 11.6%*, and adjusted operational sales growth of 12.3%*

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2021. "Our 2021 performance reflects continued strength across all segments of our business. Guided by Our Credo, I am honored to assume the role of CEO, leading our global teams in continuing our work to deliver life-changing solutions to consumers, patients, and health care providers" said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer. "Given our strong results, financial profile, and innovative pipeline we are well positioned for success in 2022 and beyond."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS



Q4

Full Year ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change Reported Sales $ 24,804 $ 22,475 10.4%

$ 93,775 $ 82,584 13.6% Net Earnings 4,736 1,738 172.5%

20,878 14,714 41.9% EPS (diluted) $ 1.77 $ 0.65 172.3%

$ 7.81 $ 5.51 41.7%

















Q4

Full Year Non-GAAP*($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change Operational Sales1,2



11.6%





12.2% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3



12.3%





12.8% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 5,678 4,965 14.4%

26,195 21,433 22.2% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $ 2.13 $ 1.86 14.5%

$ 9.80 $ 8.03 22.0%

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS

Q4

% Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $ 12,163 $ 11,809 3.0% 3.0 - 3.1 International 12,641 10,666 18.5% 21.2 (2.7) 22.4 Worldwide $ 24,804 $ 22,475 10.4% 11.6 (1.2) 12.3









































Full Year

% Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $ 47,156 $ 43,133 9.3% 9.3 - 9.5 International 46,619 39,451 18.2% 15.3 2.9 16.6 Worldwide $ 93,775 $ 82,584 13.6% 12.2 1.4 12.8

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS

Q4

% Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,657 $ 3,618 1.1% 1.8 (0.7) 2.9 Pharmaceutical 14,288 12,268 16.5% 17.9 (1.4) 18.6 Medical Devices 6,859 6,589 4.1% 5.3 (1.2) 5.6 Worldwide $ 24,804 $ 22,475 10.4% 11.6 (1.2) 12.3



























Full Year

% Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer Health $ 14,635 $ 14,053 4.1% 2.8 1.3 3.8 Pharmaceutical 52,080 45,572 14.3% 13.1 1.2 13.6 Medical Devices 27,060 22,959 17.9% 16.2 1.7 16.8 Worldwide $ 93,775 $ 82,584 13.6% 12.2 1.4 12.8



1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: values may have been rounded

FULL YEAR 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 3.8%* primarily driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products including TYLENOL analgesics and digestive health, in addition to NEUTROGENA and AVEENO products in Skin Health / Beauty primarily due to COVID-19 market recovery. The growth was partially offset by external supply constraints mainly impacting Skin Health / Beauty.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 13.6%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the treatment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in U.S. sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 16.8%*, driven primarily by the market recovery from COVID-19 impacts and the associated deferral of medical procedures in the prior year across all of our businesses including Surgery, Interventional Solutions, Vision and Orthopaedics.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) January 2022 (ex. COVID Vx) January 2022 (COVID Vx) January 2022 (incl. COVID Vx) Adjusted Operational Sales1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 6.5% – 7.5%

7.0% – 8.5% Operational Sales2 Change vs. Prior Year $97.3B – $98.3B 6.5% – 7.5% $3.0B - $3.5B $100.3B – $101.8B 7.0% – 8.5% Estimated Reported Sales3 Change vs. Prior Year $95.9B - $96.9B 5.0% – 6.0% $3.0B - $3.5B $98.9B - $100.4B 5.5% – 7.0%







Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 Change vs. Prior Year



$10.60 - $10.80 8.2% – 10.2% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 Change vs. Prior Year



$10.40 - $10.60 6.1% – 8.2%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2022 = $1.14 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: % may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson Website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy, and the anticipated separation of the company's Consumer Health business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the company's ability to successfully separate the company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; and the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





































Supplementary Sales Data













































































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































segment of business













































































Consumer Health





































U.S. $ 1,529

1,509

1.3 % 1.3

-

$ 6,516

6,362

2.4 % 2.4

- International 2,128

2,109

0.9

2.1

(1.2)

8,119

7,691

5.6

3.1

2.5

3,657

3,618

1.1

1.8

(0.7)

14,635

14,053

4.1

2.8

1.3







































Pharmaceutical





































U.S. 7,418

7,116

4.2

4.2

-

27,954

25,735

8.6

8.6

- International 6,870

5,152

33.4

36.9

(3.5)

24,126

19,837

21.6

18.8

2.8

14,288

12,268

16.5

17.9

(1.4)

52,080

45,572

14.3

13.1

1.2







































Medical Devices





































U.S. 3,216

3,184

1.0

1.0

-

12,686

11,036

14.9

14.9

- International 3,643

3,405

7.0

9.3

(2.3)

14,374

11,923

20.6

17.3

3.3

6,859

6,589

4.1

5.3

(1.2)

27,060

22,959

17.9

16.2

1.7







































U.S. 12,163

11,809

3.0

3.0

-

47,156

43,133

9.3

9.3

- International 12,641

10,666

18.5

21.2

(2.7)

46,619

39,451

18.2

15.3

2.9 Worldwide $ 24,804

22,475

10.4 % 11.6

(1.2)

$ 93,775

82,584

13.6 % 12.2

1.4







































Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





































Supplementary Sales Data













































































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































geographic area













































































U.S. $ 12,163

11,809

3.0 % 3.0

-

$ 47,156

43,133

9.3 % 9.3

-







































Europe 6,925

5,271

31.4

34.7

(3.3)

23,594

18,980

24.3

20.7

3.6 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,459

1,404

3.9

5.0

(1.1)

5,750

5,335

7.8

7.3

0.5 Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,257

3,991

6.6

9.0

(2.4)

17,275

15,136

14.1

11.4

2.7 International 12,641

10,666

18.5

21.2

(2.7)

46,619

39,451

18.2

15.3

2.9







































Worldwide $ 24,804

22,475

10.4 % 11.6

(1.2)

$ 93,775

82,584

13.6 % 12.2

1.4







































Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) FOURTH QUARTER





















2021

2020

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 24,804

100.0

$ 22,475

100.0

10.4 Cost of products sold 7,955

32.1

7,814

34.8

1.8 Gross Profit 16,849

67.9

14,661

65.2

14.9 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 7,154

28.9

6,457

28.7

10.8 Research and development expense 4,720

19.0

4,032

17.9

17.1 In-process research and development 0

0.0

37

0.2



Interest (income) expense, net 47

0.2

74

0.3



Other (income) expense, net 9

0.0

2,354

10.5



Restructuring 83

0.3

60

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 4,836

19.5

1,647

7.3

193.6 Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income 100

0.4

(91)

(0.4)

(209.9) Net earnings $ 4,736

19.1

$ 1,738

7.7

172.5



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.77





$ 0.65





172.3



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,670.2





2,669.2



























Effective tax rate 2.1 %



(5.5) %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 6,339

25.6

$ 5,601

24.9

13.2 Net earnings $ 5,678

22.9

$ 4,965

22.1

14.4 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.13





$ 1.86





14.5 Effective tax rate 10.4 %



11.4 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) TWELVE MONTHS





















2021

2020

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 93,775

100.0

$ 82,584

100.0

13.6 Cost of products sold 29,855

31.8

28,427

34.4

5.0 Gross Profit 63,920

68.2

54,157

65.6

18.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 24,659

26.3

22,084

26.8

11.7 Research and development expense 14,714

15.7

12,159

14.7

21.0 In-process research and development 900

1.0

181

0.2



Interest (income) expense, net 130

0.1

90

0.1



Other (income) expense, net 489

0.5

2,899

3.5



Restructuring 252

0.3

247

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 22,776

24.3

16,497

20.0

38.1 Provision for taxes on income 1,898

2.0

1,783

2.2

6.4 Net earnings $ 20,878

22.3

$ 14,714

17.8

41.9



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 7.81





$ 5.51





41.7



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,674.0





2,670.7



























Effective tax rate 8.3 %



10.8 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 30,464

32.5

$ 25,428

30.8

19.8 Net earnings $ 26,195

27.9

$ 21,433

26.0

22.2 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 9.80





$ 8.03





22.0 Effective tax rate 14.0 %



15.7 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



































Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $4,736

$1,738

$20,878

$14,714



















Pre-tax Adjustments















Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,121

1,234

4,697

4,660

Litigation expense, net 274

2,902

2,328

5,112

IPR&D -

37

900

181

Restructuring related 140

85

473

448

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹ 26

14

(478)

(1,073)

(Gains)/losses on securities (198)

(373)

(533)

(547)

Medical Device Regulation 73

55

234

144

Consumer Health separation costs 67

-

67

-

Other -

-

-

6



















Tax Adjustments















Tax impact on special item adjustments 2 (184)

(606)

(1,281)

(1,608)

Tax legislation and other tax related (377)

(121)

(1,090)

(604)

Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $5,678

$4,965

$26,195

$21,433

Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,670.2

2,669.2

2,674.0

2,670.7

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.13

$1.86

$9.80

$8.03

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.18





$9.65























Notes:













1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S. Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for 2020 primarily includes a Contingent Consideration reversal of $1,148M related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition.

















2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

































Adjusted Operational Sales Growth FOURTH QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL

Segments





















Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total

















WW As Reported

1.1%

16.5%

4.1%

10.4% U.S.

1.3%

4.2%

1.0%

3.0% International

0.9%

33.4%

7.0%

18.5%

















WW Currency

(0.7)

(1.4)

(1.2)

(1.2) U.S.

-

-

-

- International

(1.2)

(3.5)

(2.3)

(2.7)

















WW Operational

1.8%

17.9%

5.3%

11.6% U.S.

1.3%

4.2%

1.0%

3.0% International

2.1%

36.9%

9.3%

21.2%

















General Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









0.3

0.1 U.S.









0.0

0.0 International









0.5

0.2

















Skin Health / Beauty















Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona

0.7









0.1 U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

1.2









0.3

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.4

0.7

0.1

0.4 U.S.

0.6

0.0

0.2

0.1 International

0.3

1.7

0.0

0.8

















WW Adjusted Operational

2.9%

18.6%

5.6%

12.3% U.S.

1.9%

4.2%

1.2%

3.1% International

3.6%

38.6%

9.8%

22.4%

















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum





Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

































Adjusted Operational Sales Growth TWELVE MONTHS 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL

Segments





















Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total

















WW As Reported

4.1%

14.3%

17.9%

13.6% U.S.

2.4%

8.6%

14.9%

9.3% International

5.6%

21.6%

20.6%

18.2%

















WW Currency

1.3

1.2

1.7

1.4 U.S.

-

-

-

- International

2.5

2.8

3.3

2.9

















WW Operational

2.8%

13.1%

16.2%

12.2% U.S.

2.4%

8.6%

14.9%

9.3% International

3.1%

18.8%

17.3%

15.3%

















General Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









0.5

0.1 U.S.









0.0

0.0 International









1.0

0.3

















Skin Health / Beauty















Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona

0.5









0.1 U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

1.0









0.2

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.4

0.5

0.1

0.4 U.S.

0.6

0.0

0.4

0.2 International

0.3

1.4

0.0

0.8

















WW Adjusted Operational

3.8%

13.6%

16.8%

12.8% U.S.

3.0%

8.6%

15.3%

9.5% International

4.4%

20.2%

18.3%

16.6%

















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum







REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2)





























OTC





























US

$ 633

543 16.8% 16.8% -



$ 2,594

2,460 5.4% 5.4% - Intl

740

642 15.1% 14.9% 0.2%



2,634

2,364 11.4% 6.9% 4.5% WW

1,373

1,185 15.9% 15.8% 0.1%



5,227

4,824 8.4% 6.2% 2.2% SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY





























US

538

583 -7.8% -7.8% -



2,400

2,350 2.1% 2.1% - Intl

546

594 -8.2% -6.4% -1.8%



2,141

2,100 1.9% -0.3% 2.2% WW

1,084

1,177 -8.0% -7.1% -0.9%



4,541

4,450 2.0% 1.0% 1.0% ORAL CARE





























US

159

173 -8.2% -8.2% -



637

683 -6.7% -6.7% - Intl

246

264 -7.2% -5.5% -1.7%



1,008

958 5.1% 2.8% 2.3% WW

405

437 -7.6% -6.5% -1.1%



1,645

1,641 0.2% -1.2% 1.4% BABY CARE





























US

90

97 -7.5% -7.5% -



378

376 0.5% 0.5% - Intl

309

310 -0.3% 1.3% -1.6%



1,188

1,141 4.1% 3.7% 0.4% WW

399

407 -2.0% -0.8% -1.2%



1,566

1,517 3.2% 2.9% 0.3% WOMEN'S HEALTH





























US

4

3 14.1% 14.1% -



13

13 -1.6% -1.6% - Intl

230

234 -1.8% 1.2% -3.0%



905

888 1.8% 2.0% -0.2% WW

233

237 -1.6% 1.3% -2.9%



917

901 1.8% 1.9% -0.1% WOUND CARE / OTHER





























US

106

110 -4.2% -4.2% -



495

480 3.1% 3.1% - Intl

57

65 -9.6% -10.2% 0.6%



243

240 1.7% -2.7% 4.4% WW

164

175 -6.2% -6.4% 0.2%



739

720 2.6% 1.2% 1.4%































TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH





























US

1,529

1,509 1.3% 1.3% -



6,516

6,362 2.4% 2.4% - Intl

2,128

2,109 0.9% 2.1% -1.2%



8,119

7,691 5.6% 3.1% 2.5% WW

$ 3,657

3,618 1.1% 1.8% -0.7%



$ 14,635

14,053 4.1% 2.8% 1.3%































































See footnotes at end of schedule

































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









% Change









% Change PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)

2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency































IMMUNOLOGY





























US

$ 2,912

2,845 2.4% 2.4% -



$ 10,843

10,175 6.6% 6.6% - Intl

1,443

1,261 14.5% 17.9% -3.4%



5,907

4,880 21.0% 17.7% 3.3% WW

4,355

4,105 6.1% 7.1% -1.0%



16,750

15,055 11.3% 10.2% 1.1% REMICADE





























US

511

656 -22.2% -22.2% -



2,019

2,508 -19.5% -19.5% - US Exports (4)

39

25 53.5% 53.5% -



236

346 -31.9% -31.9% - Intl

214

220 -2.3% -2.4% 0.1%



935

893 4.8% 0.4% 4.4% WW

764

901 -15.2% -15.2% 0.0%



3,190

3,747 -14.9% -15.9% 1.0% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA





























US

287

315 -8.9% -8.9% -



1,127

1,155 -2.4% -2.4% - Intl

271

261 3.6% 8.4% -4.8%



1,148

1,088 5.5% 4.1% 1.4% WW

559

576 -3.2% -1.0% -2.2%



2,276

2,243 1.4% 0.8% 0.6% STELARA





























US

1,542

1,572 -1.9% -1.9% -



5,938

5,240 13.3% 13.3% - Intl

792

672 17.9% 21.7% -3.8%



3,196

2,467 29.6% 25.9% 3.7% WW

2,334

2,244 4.0% 5.1% -1.1%



9,134

7,707 18.5% 17.3% 1.2% TREMFYA





























US

528

276 90.9% 90.9% -



1,503

926 62.3% 62.3% - Intl

165

105 56.9% 61.8% -4.9%



624

421 48.2% 44.0% 4.2% WW

693

382 81.5% 82.8% -1.3%



2,127

1,347 57.9% 56.5% 1.4% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY





























US

6

- * * -



21

- * * - Intl

0

2 * * *



3

11 -73.3% -74.6% 1.3% WW

6

2 * * *



24

11 * * * INFECTIOUS DISEASES





























US

614

470 30.8% 30.8% -



2,249

1,735 29.7% 29.7% - Intl

1,824

442 * * -3.0%



3,612

1,839 96.3% 93.4% 2.9% WW

2,437

912 * * -1.5%



5,861

3,574 64.0% 62.5% 1.5% COVID-19 VACCINE





























US

213

- * * -



634

- * * - Intl

1,405

- * * -



1,751

- * * - WW

1,619

- * * -



2,385

- * * - EDURANT / rilpivirine





























US

10

11 -15.8% -15.8% -



41

44 -7.6% -7.6% - Intl

220

236 -6.8% -3.3% -3.5%



953

920 3.6% 0.4% 3.2% WW

230

248 -7.2% -3.9% -3.3%



994

964 3.1% 0.0% 3.1% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA





























US

380

433 -12.2% -12.2% -



1,508

1,587 -4.9% -4.9% - Intl

135

136 -0.1% 3.0% -3.1%



575

597 -3.6% -6.0% 2.4% WW

515

569 -9.3% -8.5% -0.8%



2,083

2,184 -4.6% -5.2% 0.6% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES





























US

11

25 -55.9% -55.9% -



66

104 -36.0% -36.0% - Intl

63

71 -10.9% -10.0% -0.9%



333

323 3.0% -0.1% 3.1% WW

74

96 -22.9% -22.2% -0.7%



399

427 -6.5% -8.9% 2.4%



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE





























US

899

806 11.4% 11.4% -



3,347

3,091 8.3% 8.3% - Intl

894

892 0.2% 3.2% -3.0%



3,664

3,457 6.0% 3.9% 2.1% WW

1,793

1,698 5.5% 7.1% -1.6%



7,011

6,548 7.1% 5.9% 1.2% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate





























US

55

33 68.1% 68.1% -



172

183 -5.8% -5.8% - Intl

123

120 3.2% 6.0% -2.8%



495

439 12.8% 10.1% 2.7% WW

178

153 17.2% 19.4% -2.2%



667

622 7.3% 5.4% 1.9% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA





























US

668

610 9.5% 9.5% -



2,550

2,314 10.2% 10.2% - Intl

361

355 1.5% 5.0% -3.5%



1,472

1,339 10.0% 6.9% 3.1% WW

1,029

965 6.5% 7.8% -1.3%



4,022

3,653 10.1% 9.0% 1.1% RISPERDAL CONSTA





























US

77

76 2.3% 2.3% -



287

296 -2.9% -2.9% - Intl

63

92 -30.3% -26.4% -3.9%



305

346 -11.8% -13.1% 1.3% WW

140

167 -15.6% -13.4% -2.2%



592

642 -7.7% -8.4% 0.7% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE





























US

99

88 11.7% 11.7% -



338

298 13.3% 13.3% - Intl

346

326 6.2% 8.6% -2.4%



1,391

1,334 4.3% 3.2% 1.1% WW

445

414 7.4% 9.2% -1.8%



1,729

1,632 6.0% 5.0% 1.0% ONCOLOGY





























US

1,594

1,469 8.5% 8.5% -



5,958

5,092 17.0% 17.0% - Intl

2,184

1,965 11.1% 15.2% -4.1%



8,590

7,275 18.1% 15.3% 2.8% WW

3,778

3,434 10.0% 12.3% -2.3%



14,548

12,367 17.6% 16.0% 1.6% DARZALEX





























US

867

692 25.3% 25.3% -



3,169

2,232 42.0% 42.0% - Intl

778

561 38.9% 43.5% -4.6%



2,854

1,958 45.8% 42.6% 3.2% WW

1,645

1,253 31.4% 33.4% -2.0%



6,023

4,190 43.8% 42.3% 1.5% ERLEADA





























US

235

176 33.4% 33.4% -



813

583 39.3% 39.3% - Intl

149

64 * * *



478

176 * * * WW

384

241 59.8% 61.3% -1.5%



1,291

760 70.0% 68.7% 1.3% IMBRUVICA





























US

436

492 -11.3% -11.3% -



1,747

1,821 -4.0% -4.0% - Intl

626

625 0.0% 3.4% -3.4%



2,622

2,307 13.6% 10.4% 3.2% WW

1,062

1,117 -5.0% -3.1% -1.9%



4,369

4,128 5.8% 4.1% 1.7% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate





























US

23

89 -74.2% -74.2% -



119

373 -68.1% -68.1% - Intl

525

533 -1.4% 3.1% -4.5%



2,178

2,097 3.9% 1.5% 2.4% WW

548

622 -11.8% -7.9% -3.9%



2,297

2,470 -7.0% -9.0% 2.0% OTHER ONCOLOGY





























US

34

20 64.7% 64.7% -



110

83 31.7% 31.7% - Intl

106

183 -42.0% -39.2% -2.8%



458

738 -37.9% -38.7% 0.8% WW

140

202 -31.3% -28.8% -2.5%



568

821 -30.8% -31.5% 0.7%



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION





























US

587

592 -0.7% -0.7% -



2,365

2,133 10.9% 10.9% - Intl

264

273 -3.6% 0.8% -4.4%



1,085

1,015 6.9% 5.5% 1.4% WW

851

865 -1.6% -0.2% -1.4%



3,450

3,148 9.6% 9.2% 0.4% OPSUMIT





























US

286

279 2.0% 2.0% -



1,147

1,008 13.7% 13.7% - Intl

162

173 -6.1% -1.7% -4.4%



672

631 6.6% 5.1% 1.5% WW

448

452 -1.1% 0.6% -1.7%



1,819

1,639 11.0% 10.4% 0.6% UPTRAVI





























US

264

263 0.0% 0.0% -



1,056

955 10.5% 10.5% - Intl

46

38 21.9% 24.7% -2.8%



181

138 31.1% 27.0% 4.1% WW

310

301 2.7% 3.1% -0.4%



1,237

1,093 13.1% 12.6% 0.5% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION





























US

38

49 -20.1% -20.1% -



163

169 -3.7% -3.7% - Intl

56

63 -12.2% -6.6% -5.6%



232

247 -5.9% -5.4% -0.5% WW

94

112 -15.6% -12.4% -3.2%



395

416 -5.0% -4.7% -0.3% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER





























US

813

935 -13.1% -13.1% -



3,192

3,509 -9.0% -9.0% - Intl

261

317 -17.8% -16.0% -1.8%



1,268

1,369 -7.4% -10.9% 3.5% WW

1,074

1,253 -14.3% -13.8% -0.5%



4,460

4,878 -8.6% -9.6% 1.0% XARELTO





























US

644

629 2.5% 2.5% -



2,438

2,345 4.0% 4.0% - Intl

-

- - - -



-

- - - - WW

644

629 2.5% 2.5% -



2,438

2,345 4.0% 4.0% - INVOKANA / INVOKAMET





























US

59

159 -63.1% -63.1% -



308

564 -45.4% -45.4% - Intl

60

58 3.8% 4.5% -0.7%



254

231 9.9% 5.4% 4.5% WW

120

217 -45.1% -44.9% -0.2%



563

795 -29.3% -30.6% 1.3% PROCRIT / EPREX





























US

55

62 -12.8% -12.8% -



223

277 -19.7% -19.7% - Intl

58

66 -13.0% -11.7% -1.3%



256

274 -6.8% -10.1% 3.3% WW

113

129 -12.9% -12.2% -0.7%



479

552 -13.3% -14.9% 1.6% OTHER





























US

55

85 -35.6% -35.6% -



223

323 -31.0% -31.0% - Intl

143

194 -25.9% -23.8% -2.1%



758

864 -12.2% -15.5% 3.3% WW

198

278 -28.9% -27.4% -1.5%



981

1,186 -17.3% -19.7% 2.4% TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL





























US

7,418

7,116 4.2% 4.2% -



27,954

25,735 8.6% 8.6% - Intl

6,870

5,152 33.4% 36.9% -3.5%



24,126

19,837 21.6% 18.8% 2.8% WW

$ 14,288

12,268 16.5% 17.9% -1.4%



$ 52,080

45,572 14.3% 13.1% 1.2%



































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









% Change









% Change MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)

2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency































INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS





























US

$ 483

433 11.6% 11.6% -



1,836

1,452 26.4% 26.4% - Intl

536

460 16.5% 18.8% -2.3%



2,135

1,594 34.0% 29.8% 4.2% WW

1,019

893 14.1% 15.3% -1.2%



3,971

3,046 30.4% 28.2% 2.2% ORTHOPAEDICS





























US

1,305

1,352 -3.5% -3.5% -



5,126

4,779 7.3% 7.3% - Intl

851

839 1.5% 3.9% -2.4%



3,462

2,984 16.0% 12.1% 3.9% WW

2,155

2,191 -1.6% -0.7% -0.9%



8,588

7,763 10.6% 9.1% 1.5% HIPS





























US

229

229 0.4% 0.4% -



883

793 11.4% 11.4% - Intl

151

143 4.9% 6.5% -1.6%



602

487 23.6% 18.9% 4.7% WW

380

372 2.1% 2.7% -0.6%



1,485

1,280 16.0% 14.3% 1.7% KNEES





























US

208

216 -4.2% -4.2% -



787

743 5.9% 5.9% - Intl

135

129 4.6% 6.5% -1.9%



538

427 26.1% 21.7% 4.4% WW

342

345 -0.9% -0.2% -0.7%



1,325

1,170 13.3% 11.7% 1.6% TRAUMA





























US

467

454 2.8% 2.8% -



1,819

1,648 10.4% 10.4% - Intl

261

268 -2.4% 0.7% -3.1%



1,066

966 10.4% 7.1% 3.3% WW

728

722 0.9% 2.0% -1.1%



2,885

2,614 10.4% 9.2% 1.2% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER





























US

401

453 -11.4% -11.4% -



1,637

1,595 2.6% 2.6% - Intl

304

299 2.0% 4.3% -2.3%



1,256

1,104 13.8% 9.9% 3.9% WW

706

752 -6.1% -5.2% -0.9%



2,893

2,699 7.2% 5.6% 1.6%



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY





























US

986

1,002 -1.7% -1.7% -



3,867

3,249 19.0% 19.0% - Intl

1,527

1,427 7.0% 8.7% -1.7%



5,945

4,983 19.3% 15.6% 3.7% WW

2,513

2,429 3.5% 4.4% -0.9%



9,812

8,232 19.2% 17.0% 2.2% ADVANCED





























US

457

456 0.5% 0.5% -



1,761

1,535 14.9% 14.9% - Intl

735

660 11.2% 12.6% -1.4%



2,861

2,304 24.1% 20.0% 4.1% WW

1,192

1,116 6.8% 7.6% -0.8%



4,622

3,839 20.4% 18.0% 2.4% GENERAL





























US

528

546 -3.4% -3.4% -



2,105

1,714 22.7% 22.7% - Intl

793

767 3.4% 5.3% -1.9%



3,085

2,679 15.2% 11.8% 3.4% WW

1,321

1,312 0.6% 1.7% -1.1%



5,190

4,392 18.1% 16.1% 2.0% VISION





























US

443

397 11.4% 11.4% -



1,857

1,557 19.3% 19.3% - Intl

728

679 7.2% 10.8% -3.6%



2,831

2,362 19.8% 18.8% 1.0% WW

1,171

1,076 8.7% 11.0% -2.3%



4,688

3,919 19.6% 19.0% 0.6% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER





























US

316

289 9.4% 9.4% -



1,398

1,213 15.2% 15.2% - Intl

518

507 1.9% 5.8% -3.9%



2,043

1,781 14.7% 14.0% 0.7% WW

833

796 4.6% 7.1% -2.5%



3,440

2,994 14.9% 14.5% 0.4% SURGICAL





























US

126

108 16.8% 16.8% -



459

344 33.5% 33.5% - Intl

211

172 22.9% 25.4% -2.5%



788

581 35.7% 33.3% 2.4% WW

338

280 20.5% 22.1% -1.6%



1,248

925 34.9% 33.4% 1.5%































TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES





























US

3,216

3,184 1.0% 1.0% -



12,686

11,036 14.9% 14.9% - Intl

3,643

3,405 7.0% 9.3% -2.3%



14,374

11,923 20.6% 17.3% 3.3% WW

$ 6,859

6,589 4.1% 5.3% -1.2%



$ 27,060

22,959 17.9% 16.2% 1.7%































































Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

therefore, may not recalculate precisely.



The Company estimates that the inclusion of an additional week in the 2020 fiscal year impacted fiscal fourth quarter 2021 comparative sales growth by

approximately -4% and impacted full year fiscal 2021 comparative sales growth by approximately -1%.















































* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful

























(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency























(2) Unaudited





























(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures















(4) Reported as U.S. sales































