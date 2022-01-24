Russian Blitz in Ukraine Could Endanger Americans at Home, States Doctors for Disaster Preparedness

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Russian navy landing ships from the Baltic fleet have passed through the English Channel, according to the Daily Mail, evidently headed for Ukraine. Additionally, more than 100,000 Russian troops are reportedly amassed along Ukraine's border. "Americans need to ask what this means for them," states Doctors for Disaster Preparedness president Jane Orient, M.D., noting the following events:

Sweden deployed troops as the Russian vessels passed, British anti-tank systems have been supplied to Ukraine, and Canadian commandos are already on the ground. Germany, a partner with Russia in the NordStream Pipeline, has declined to send weapons and blocked Ukraine from receiving military support from Estonia. A $200 million package of U.S. military aid has reportedly been awaiting President Biden's approval for weeks. The U.S. has ordered embassy personnel to leave and warns it will not be able to evacuate Americans in the event of war.

In President Biden's Jan 19 press conference, he conceded that "militarily, [the Russians] have overwhelming superiority and on—as it relates to Ukraine." He also said that Putin has "never seen sanctions like the ones I promised will be imposed if he moves."

Biden stated: "The cost of going into Ukraine in terms of physical loss of life for the Russians, they will be able to prevail over time, but it's going to be heavy."

"The possibility of retaliation and spreading conflict is a grave concern," stated Dr. Orient. Biden said: "We're going to actually increase troop presence in Poland or Romania, etc. if, in fact, he [Putin] moves because we have a sacred obligation on Article 5 to defend those countries, they are part of NATO. We don't have that obligation relative to Ukraine."

"In the missile age, war could come to America in minutes," Dr. Orient said. "Our rudimentary ballistic missile defense is designed only for a limited attack by a rogue state such as North Korea, not for an incoming attack by Russia or China." She also noted that our civil defense has been "do it yourself" since the 1990s and earlier.

"Millions of lives could be saved if Americans had minimal knowledge."

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

