Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 4, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial) (PRNewswire)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with locations in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Garrett, and Washington, and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://www.mvbbank.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, Maryland with locations in Crofton and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit https://www.mlend.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

www.communityheritageinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.