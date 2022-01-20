Products Will Roll Out in 1300 Stores Across the U.S. Providing Quality CBD for Consumers Everywhere

Sports Performance-Based CBD LEVEL SELECT™ Secures National Deal with Albertsons Stores Products Will Roll Out in 1300 Stores Across the U.S. Providing Quality CBD for Consumers Everywhere

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVEL SELECT, the sports performance-based CBD brand designed in partnership with professional athletes and backed by trusted plant-based wellness company, Kadenwood, Inc, has announced a retail partnership with Albertsons stores.

LEVEL SELECT CBD

Beginning in January 2022, LEVEL SELECT topicals will be available across 1,300 locations nationwide, providing consumers with expanded access to quality CBD. This partnership with Albertsons further cements Kadenwood's overall mission to democratize access to quality, plant-based CBD products while, in turn, driving the brand's momentum in category leadership.

LEVEL SELECT is an instant game-changer, formulated to help users maintain a healthy and active lifestyle by providing relief from everyday soreness to advanced recovery from physical exercise, competitive sports, and more. Backed by professional athletes including 3-time NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Carson Palmer, 5-time PGA Pro Tour Champion Rickie Fowler, 10-time MLB All-Star Steve Garvey and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers-Drysdale, LEVEL SELECT is the leading choice amongst high-performing and active individuals seeking relief and recovery daily.

LEVEL SELECT topicals are made with Kadenwood's all-natural, premium CBD. The Sports Creams, Sports Sticks and Sports Spray range in potency to meet the user's individual needs. Level 1 is best used to relax muscles and treat everyday discomfort, while Level 2 is higher in strength for a higher level of muscle soreness relief. Level 3 provides maximum strength when it's needed most.

"By partnering with Albertsons, a consumer-trusted retailer for decades, we can continue our mission to bring high-quality CBD to the everyday consumer in places that feel familiar," said Scott Link, Head of Sales at Kadenwood. "Gaining access to a new set of consumers allows Kadenwood the opportunity to further establish itself as a trusted brand in the wellness category."

"Kadenwood is committed to providing sustainable and pure CBD products to consumers," said Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "We're excited to add Albertsons as a partner and provide exceptionally pure CBD products to their consumers as we continue our mission to set the industry's standard of quality."

Kadenwood has quickly grown to become the largest U.S. supplier of vertically-integrated CBD, setting the industry standard of quality with its proprietary formulas. The company has furthered its mission of normalizing CBD through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, positioning itself as a trusted partner for brands across categories.

About CBD

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and is believed to have many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

About LEVEL SELECT

Launched in 2019, LEVEL SELECT is a Kadenwood, Inc brand of sports performance-based CBD products designed in partnership with professional athletes for next level relief and recovery. Made with a proprietary blend of Broad Spectrum and Nano CBD with 0% THC, LEVEL SELECT is an instant game-changer helping users maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, providing relief from everyday soreness and advanced recovery from physical exercise and competitive sports, and more. LEVEL SELECT includes a full line of CBD Sports Creams, Roll-Ons, Sticks, Sprays, and Oil Drops and Gummies. To learn more about LEVEL SELECT, please visit https://levelselectcbd.com.

About Kadenwood

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream plant-based wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains 0% THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECTTM in personal care. In late 2020, Kadenwood launched the Purity PetTM Pet business, as well as Purity Organic® hot teas, to add to its portfolio of CBD brands. Kadenwood expanded its global presence in Summer 2021 with the acquisition of Healist Advanced Naturals, an innovative CBD wellness brand focused on high quality botanical ingredients, along with Social CBD, a brand committed to delivering calming formulas with the added benefit of CBD. Since then, Kadenwood has become the first CBD company to have a portfolio of multiple brands across approximately 18,000 retail stores. To learn more about Kadenwood, please visit https://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kadenwood