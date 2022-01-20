NEXT WEEK: Indiana School Choice Week Celebrants Aim to Shake Up School Searches for Good

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyed by 2021's school choice expansions, Hoosier families and educators have high hopes for the future of K-12 learning. Hoosiers will celebrate educational opportunity at hundreds of events during National School Choice Week.

Indiana schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 634 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the state's notable events will be the premiere of a school choice documentary highlighting the voices of Black community leaders. There will also be a student breakfast at the Capitol, and a pop-up series of "My School Options" information tables at popular grocery store and apartment complex locations in northern Indiana.

Nationwide, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week, including the Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Over the past decade, Indiana has established itself as a national leader in providing families with a diversity of quality education options, and school choices for Hoosier parents continue to expand," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "In addition to its already-robust menu of choices, over the past year the state expanded its 'course access' programs, created a new education savings account program, and expanded several existing scholarship programs. The result is that Indiana moms and dads have more school choice options for their children than families in most other states."

Here in Indiana, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents in Indiana can take tax deductions for private school or homeschool expenses, and families under a certain income level can qualify for state-run scholarships for private schools. Starting in 2022, students with special needs may be eligible for the state's new education savings account program. Additional funding may be available from other sources.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Eric Holcomb officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Indiana School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Veedersburg, Montpelier, Beech Grove, Portland, Gary, Washington, Pike, and Kouts.

To download a guide to Indiana school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/indiana.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Indiana events at schoolchoiceweek.com/indiana.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

