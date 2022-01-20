ITC Secure and Omada join forces to simplify identity lifecycle management with modern identity governance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada, a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and ITC Secure (ITC), a leading advisory-led cyber security services company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying and strengthening identity governance for identities across hybrid, cloud, and multi-cloud environments. This move will add another partner for Omada in the UK market as well as extend ITC's identity capabilities to include identity lifecycle management, access workflows, automated audit, and more, through modern identity governance frameworks.

Organisations need assurances that the entire workforce has the appropriate access to the systems and applications they need to do their jobs. By using a comprehensive identity governance and access (IGA) solution, organizations can streamline the identity lifecycle processes, including automating onboarding, offboarding and adapting access rights to meet role, or departmental changes.

This announcement formalises the partnership between Omada and ITC and simplifies identity lifecycle management for customers by automating the provisioning, deprovisioning and access management of all users (and groups) across the enterprise – whether it be on-premises applications or identity directories such as Microsoft Azure AD.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada said: "With today's distributed workforce, modern IGA is a critical aspect of the security landscape. Partnerships that can both deliver on our customers' needs and help grow our offering are a top priority. Together, ITC Secure and Omada will help more customers benefit from Omada Identity in combination with the knowledge, care, services and support that ITC Secure provides."

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive, ITC Secure said: "Hybrid working remains a primary concern for business leaders and a challenge to solve. This partnership enables ITC to extend its identity and security capabilities and help customers address identity as the new perimeter and navigate their journey towards Zero Trust."

About ITC Secure

ITC Secure is an advisory-led cyber security services company. We have a 25+ year track record of delivering business-critical services to over 300 blue-chip organisations - bringing together the best minds in security, a relentless focus on customer service and advanced technological expertise to help businesses succeed. With our integrated delivery model, proprietary platform and customer-first mindset, we work as an extension of your team throughout your cyber journey and always think not only about you, but also your customers and the reputation of your brand. ITC Secure is a certified Great Place to Work® and is headquartered in London, UK. With a dynamic balance of the best in people, technology and governance, we make cyber resilience your competitive advantage. To learn more about ITC Secure, please visit www.itcsecure.com or email us at enquiries@itcsecure.com.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

