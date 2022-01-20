Golden Grail Hires Social Media Agency

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Tech (OTC: GOGY) – ("Golden Grail" or the "Company") – an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands announces hiring Barbara Gobbi of BG Marketing Solutions, https://barbaragobbi.com/ a marketing and branding strategist that has spent the past 30 years working in all aspects of sales, marketing, and advertising. Barbara's strength is in understanding the psychology of the consumer, and the best strategies to build a connection with an organization's perfect customer via social media and content marketing.

"Golden Grail is an exciting and emerging company within the beverage industry. I am looking forward to building their consumer awareness on social media and connecting with a broad and diverse audience. My team and I will be working to implement fun campaigns, call to action initiatives, product giveaways and ultimately driving traffic and sales in retail," said Barbara Gobbi.

"We are working hard at finding and hiring the right candidates to continuously develop our comprehensive marketing team at Golden Grail. Barbara brings years of consumer marketing via social media, she is an expert with a team to support her strategies. Golden Grail is aware of the importance of staying active, relevant and engaging on social media. The brands have had such a loyal following and presence, prior to our acquisition. We plan to reinvigorate, reconnect and grow our social media followers, which will ultimately support our sales," said Erin Heit, Golden Grail Marketing Strategist.

Trevi Essence Water

Trevi is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays TRUE TO THE FRUIT, with only two ingredients WATER & NATURAL FRUIT FLAVOR. It comes in 4 delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit. For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks. For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

About Golden Grail Technology The Company identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that needs value-add new management. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages. The Companies recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages combined with industrious financial responsibility make Golden Grail a unique entity in the beverage industry.

For more information visit www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

