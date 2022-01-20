Curaleaf Opens Two New Pennsylvania Dispensaries

New locations in Greensburg and Wayne expand the Company's retail presence to 14 locations in one of the country's largest medical markets

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open two new dispensaries in Pennsylvania. Curaleaf's latest locations in Greensburg and Wayne will increase the Company's retail footprint to 14 dispensaries statewide and 125 across the country. Two additional locations, Curaleaf Erie (7891 Peach St.) and Curaleaf State College (1248 S Atherton St.), are expected to open by the end of February, pending regulatory approval.

Curaleaf Greensburg, located at 5133 US-30, is the first of the dispensaries to hold a Grand Opening today, January 20. Curaleaf Wayne, located at 707 Lancaster Ave., has already undergone a soft opening and will celebrate its Grand Opening on Thursday, January 27. The Company's newest retail locations are dedicated to being a leading resource in research-based patient education and advocacy. Patients will have access to a selection of Curaleaf's top-selling vaporizer and whole flower products, including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Grassroots Full-Spectrum RSOs, RSO capsules, prepackaged flower, distillate cartridges, strain-specific vape cartridges, as well as cured and live concentrates.

Since becoming a Clinical Registrant recognized by the Commonwealth's Department of Health in 2020, Curaleaf's Pennsylvania subsidiaries have supported research initiatives examining the potential benefits of cannabis by providing medical marijuana and guidance to patients. Curaleaf's first-in-the-nation research program builds upon the Company's ongoing efforts to provide clinically supported resources to Pennsylvania's over 681,000 registered patients.

"Curaleaf is proud to broaden its scope of patient care and provide premium medical marijuana products to our Greensburg and Wayne medical communities," said Chief Executive Officer Joe Bayern. "Our latest retail expansion allows us to further support patients in the state of Pennsylvania and work with esteemed scientists on essential medical marijuana studies that will empower both physicians and patients to make confident and informed decisions."

In addition to Curaleaf's latest two locations, the Company also serves patients through its Curaleaf dispensaries in Altoona, Bradford, Brookville, City Avenue, DuBois, Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Horsham, King of Prussia, Lebanon, Morton and Philadelphia. In the coming weeks, Curaleaf will offer grand opening discounts to veterans, seniors and first-time patients at all Pennsylvania locations. For more information on store openings, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations#pennsylvania.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 125 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of four new dispensaries in the state of Pennsylvania. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed April 28, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Carlos Madrazo, SVP Head of IR & Capital Market

IR@curaleaf.com



MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

View original content:

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.