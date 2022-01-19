Robert Half Names Brandi Britton Executive Director for Contract Finance and Accounting Practice Group

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi Britton, a 22-year veteran of talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to executive director, overseeing the company's contract finance and accounting practice group. In this role, she will lead global operational strategy for the placement of highly skilled finance and accounting professionals on a contract basis, for short- and long-term assignments.

Brandi Britton, executive director for Robert Half's contract finance and accounting practice group

Since joining Robert Half, Britton has held several leadership positions with the company, most recently serving as district president for professional talent solutions in Southern California. During her tenure, Britton has achieved companywide recognition for outstanding leadership and production.

"The current employment market demands flexibility, and hiring contract talent is one strategy companies have adopted to stay nimble and keep critical projects moving," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "As Brandi is one of our most tenured and celebrated company leaders, I am confident in her ability to implement innovative strategies to grow this critical business unit, and I look forward to her continued success."

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

SOURCE Robert Half