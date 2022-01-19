New Energy Risk announces collaboration with Markel® to support dramatic growth of Bloom Energy fuel cell installations Increasing demand for clean and reliable power illustrates the rapidly growing ESG and energy transition sectors supported by New Energy Risk

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Risk (NER), a member of the AXA XL group of companies, announced a new collaboration with Markel to help meet the surge in demand for Bloom Energy fuel cell technology in the United States and internationally. In this collaboration, NER underwrites and structures performance insurance solutions that are issued by a member company of Markel and backed with capacity from among the world's largest insurance and reinsurance companies.

Bloom Energy's leading solid oxide fuel cell technology provides clean reliable and cost-predictable on-site power. Since 2013, policies supported by NER and underwritten by AXA XL have insured fuel cell capacity in both the United States and South Korea. NER's insurance solutions are based on sophisticated analysis of Bloom's strong technology performance, which has enabled investors to access cost-effective financing for installations and allowed these investors to stretch their capital over more projects. Of the policies already written under this new collaboration between NER and Markel, nearly $300M of project costs have been backed by $220M of insurance capacity.

This announcement coincides with NER's swift growth as the demand for other sustainable technologies, and their corresponding risk transfer needs, accelerates globally. Project financing is increasingly flowing to emerging energy and other technology innovations to meet environmental targets as industries decarbonize in the fight against the climate crisis. NER is Underwriting a Greener Future™ by further developing new products to meet shifts in demand.

"Risk transfer for fuel cell performance is one of the many ways that New Energy Risk is advancing a cleaner future, and collaboration with Markel represents an increasing appetite in the insurance industry for such technologies," said Tom Dickson, CEO of New Energy Risk. He continued, "We are very pleased to have collaborative, longtime partners including Markel, with whom we will continue to build a more sustainable world."

"As a pioneering leader in new energy performance insurance solutions, AXA XL is excited to see New Energy Risk's continued growth and, with Markel's added support, greater industry involvement," said Scott Gunter, AXA XL CEO. "Collaboration like this is what needs to happen to help our clients address climate change risks and prepare for a net-zero future."

"Markel is very pleased to be supporting the use of fuel cell technology both in the United States and around the globe with innovative insurance products," said Rob Whitt, managing executive corporate development for Markel. "We have stood alongside New Energy Risk for many years in our reinsurance division, and this new collaboration recognizes our shared belief that performance insurance is a powerful tool for helping solve global challenges in energy and beyond."

About New Energy Risk

New Energy Risk is a pioneer of large-scale, breakthrough technology performance insurance solutions. Founded in 2010, the company provides complex risk assessment and serves as a bridge between technology innovators, financiers, and insurers. Insurance policies are administered through New Energy Risk affiliate Complex Risk and Insurance Associates, LLC, CA License #0I24307. To learn more, visit www.newenergyrisk.com.

About Markel

Markel is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Coverage is underwritten by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of Markel. Visit Markel on the web at www.markel.com. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation.

About AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

