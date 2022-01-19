Atmofizer Technologies Inc. Provides Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) issues this news release at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"). Statements made in the news release issued by the Company earlier today, January 19, 2022, indicated that the Company had been made aware of potentially manipulative trading activity in its common shares. The news release issued on January 19, 2022 was not reviewed by IIROC prior to dissemination.

While the Company and its advisers have analyzed trading activity in the period leading up to the issuance of the news release on January 19, 2022, conclusive evidence has not been uncovered to confirm the manipulative activity.

The final report of the Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce, an independent taskforce established by the Province of Ontario, concluded that the current regulatory regime in Canada surrounding short selling is not stringent enough to ensure that appropriate steps are taken to confirm that adequate securities are available to settle short sale orders. A copy of the final report is available for here.

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breathe less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

