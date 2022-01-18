HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions/Reprints Desk (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced the global launch of Article Galaxy Scholar (AGS). The first platform of its kind, AGS offers a one-stop solution to connect end-users to Open Access articles, purchase options, or interlibrary loan to fulfill their full-text needs. Working in concert with the library's link resolver and discovery service, the platform can extend holdings at the article level without duplicating expense or increasing demand on interlibrary loan resources.

(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

Research Solutions Launches Automated Scholarly Literature Access Platform for Academic Institutions

Article Galaxy Scholar is powered by hundreds of publisher relationships to deliver articles from thousands of must-have journals to library patrons within minutes. The custom configurations give libraries the control to manage costs by limiting purchases to select publishers, journals or to preferred users. By targeting the delivery of articles only to users who need them, the AGS service empowers libraries to strategically stay on budget and control spend, all while improving the patron user access and experience.

Solution Highlights:

Easy to set up and integrate with your existing library systems and workflows

Delivers full-text PDFs directly to the patron's inbox in minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Provides data-driven usage insights to monitor budget usage, inform acquisition and collection development planning, and validate expenses

Configurable, flexible administrative controls can be customized to match the library's rules, processes, and budget

For more information about Article Galaxy Scholar, please contact academic@reprintsdesk.com.

About Research Solutions/Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides solutions that simplify, and streamline the process research-driven organizations require to obtain, manage and create intellectual property, in short we Accelerate ResearchTM. We are a pioneer in removing complexity around how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly content -- journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data, with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company's next operational phase, new avenues of growth and potential M&A activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.