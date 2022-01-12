Vortex Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Policy

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) announces its Dividend Policy and Quarterly Dividend for the Quarter Ending November 30, 2021. As part of this policy, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $3,658 (15% of $23,488). The record date for the dividend is January 24, 2022.

The Company's Board of Directors approved a Dividend Policy whereby 15% of the Company's profits from its Bitcoin Mining operation shall be paid quarterly to its Common Stock shareholders. The Company expects the dividends should increase as the Company's bitcoin mining operation grows.

A copy of the Dividend Plan can be found at the following link: https://www.otciq.com/ajax/showFinancialReportById.pdf?id=317271

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

