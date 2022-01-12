Quantum Xchange Partners with Spire Solutions to Bring Advanced Quantum-Safe Network Security and Data Protection to the Middle East and Africa <span class="legendSpanClass">Companies to Showcase Solutions at LEAP Conference in Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1-3</span>

BETHESDA, Md. and DUBAI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Xchange, delivering the future of encryption with its leading-edge key distribution platform has entered into a strategic partnership with Spire Solutions, a top value-added distributor and preferred cybersecurity solutions provider servicing the Middle East and Africa. Spire customers, partners, and prospects will benefit from access to Phio Trusted Xchange (TX), Quantum Xchange's out-of-band key delivery system that enables users to future-proof the security of their data and communications networks; overcome the vulnerabilities of present-day encryption techniques, e.g., keys and data traveling together; and protect against man-in-the-middle, harvesting, and future quantum attacks.

Phio TX from Quantum Xchange acts as a simple architecture overlay that works in tandem with conventional encryption systems and any TCP/IP connection (wireless, copper, satellite, fiber) to decouple key generation and delivery from data transmissions. With Phio TX a second, quantum-enhanced encryption key is sent out-of-band down a separate quantum-protected tunnel and mesh network to multiple transmission points. Continuous key rotation takes place on every transfer, further heightening the system's security.

"We are in the early stages of the greatest migration in the history of computing as nearly every organization in the world will need to update and transition their legacy encryption to new quantum-safe standards," said Sanjeev Walia, Founder and President of Spire Solutions. "Quantum Xchange's unique technology greatly eases this burden, offering an affordable and dynamic next-generation key delivery architecture for stronger data security today and quantum-safe protection from future threats. We are pleased to have QXC as a partner and to add Phio TX to our portfolio of the world's best security products and services."

Phio TX embraces crypto agility, supporting quantum keys generated from any source, i.e., Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), or a combination, and all Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) key encapsulation candidate algorithms being evaluated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) scheduled for standardization in 2022. The FIPS-validated network security appliance also meets the European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI) protocol for QKD. With Phio TX, users can start with PQC, then easily scale to QKD protection levels with no interruptions to their underlying infrastructure and no network downtime.

"Spire Solutions has a proven track record successfully introducing new cybersecurity solutions to more than 15 countries in its region, making them an ideal partner for Quantum Xchange as we look to expand our global visibility and reach," said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange. "Spire's dedicated division focusing on cyber threat intelligence, comprehensive risk protection, and response complements our mission to protect and preserve the digital infrastructure that runs our global economy by bringing to market a standards-based, quantum-ready solution that can easily meet the risk mitigation needs of a business at any time while delivering an infinitely stronger cybersecurity posture to any network environment."

Quantum Xchange will join Spire Solutions stand H1 A120 at #LEAP22, the inaugural global platform for the most disruptive technology professionals taking place at the Riyadh Front Expo Centre in Saudi Arabia from Feb. 1-3, 2022.

About Spire Solutions

Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa's leading and multiple awards winning value-added distributor (VAD), with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world's best-known cybersecurity vendors (OEMs). With a key focus on solving problems without creating new ones, Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region.

About Quantum Xchange

Quantum Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the ultimate solution for protecting data in motion today and in the quantum future. Its award-winning out-of-band symmetric key distribution system, Phio Trusted Xchange (TX), is uniquely capable of making existing encryption environments quantum safe and supports both post-quantum crypto (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). Only by decoupling key generation and delivery from data transmissions can organizations achieve true crypto agility and quantum readiness with no interruptions to underlying infrastructure or business operations. To learn more about future-proofing your data from whatever threat awaits, visit QuantumXC.com or follow us on Twitter @Quantum_Xchange #BeQuantumSafe.

