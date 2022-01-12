For the Love of Snowboarding, Volcom Debuts World-Class U.S. Snowboard Team Uniforms for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcom, an iconic board sports brand owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and the official outfitter of the U.S. Snowboard Team, today unveiled its new uniforms for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Since its inception, Volcom has outfitted some of the most creative personalities, on and off the snow. The new uniforms feature signature details and artwork that celebrate Volcom's D.I.Y. roots and original 'Alive We Ride' mentality.

"The Volcom team is honored to be the official uniform provider for the U.S. Snowboard Team and provide for world-class athletes on snowboarding's biggest global stage," said Ryan Immegart, CMO of Volcom and Liberated Brands. "Volcom was the first brand to combine the cultures of surfing, snowboarding, skateboarding, music and art and the original pioneer of te action sports industry. 30 years later, Volcom's 'True To This' spirit comes to life through these uniquely designed uniforms created exclusively for some of the world's greatest snowboarders."

The U.S. Snowboard uniforms were made specifically for the next crop of the greatest American heroes. With avant-garde designs and premium quality, this outerwear is crafted from decades of research and development in the harshest environments. The designs weave together cutting edge, patented proprietary technologies and bio-based sustainable materials into designs meant to function for peak performance.

"Volcom has a deep-rooted history in supporting professional athletes as well as sports enthusiasts," said Wesley Chu, SVP - Head of Asia Pacific, Spyder and Volcom at Authentic Brands Group. "It is within Volcom's DNA to create and provide innovative products to the world's top athletes and we are proud to cement that initiative by partnering with the U.S. Snowboard Team."

To match the diverse and intense needs of the U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team athletes, Volcom has created its most versatile uniforms to date. The 'Volcom Owl 3 Layer Gore Jacket' provides an outer Gore-tex shell, coupled with the 'Volcom Utility Puff' inside as an insulated, hooded puffy jacket that transitions into a fully functional, sleeveless layering vest. Featured throughout the line is the brand's patented 'Volcom Zip-Tech' jacket to pant interface, designed to keep athletes warm and dry while keeping snow out. Our 'Volcom Thermal Defense System' (TDS) is designed to keep the wearer warm where they need it most, so they can enjoy the mountains even longer.

The line also features Volcom's heavily tested technical elements paired with exceptional design details to ensure the U.S. Snowboard team will take to the airin style. Each piece features patches and trims that proudly represent the USA, gold-plated zipper pulls, a lucky faux rabbit's foot stashed in the jacket for good luck, and Volcom's hallmark collage print adorning the uniform that pay tribute to the storied history of the legends who have made the Volcom brand what it is today. The line is complemented throughout by the brand's signature black and white, op-art style.

The uniforms will hit the slopes starting on February 4, 2022, as these world-class athletes suit up in their high-performance uniforms that were crafted with the 'True To This' spirit for the love of snowboarding. To view the uniforms, please visit https://vol.cm/usst-beijing-uniforms .

About Volcom

Inspired by the creative spirit, Volcom was founded as a clothing company rooted in skateboarding, surfing and snowboarding. Building upon the foundation of sport culture, Volcom also supports initiatives in music and the arts and lives by the mantra 'True To This' as a rallying cry for persistent rebels and creatives that follow their passions. Volcom creates meaningful products for men, women, and kids across a variety of categories including outdoor, swim, skate, denim, fashion and more. Volcom is available in more than 100 direct-to-consumer retail outposts globally and has distribution in hundreds of specialty retail and department store locations.

To view Volcom's deep product assortment, visit volcom.com .

About Authentic Brands Group (ABG)

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,800* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®*, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q1 2022*.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com. Follow ABG on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

