Crunch Fitness Continues to Climb Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500®

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness ranks in the Top 10 percent of all franchises in Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The highly competitive Franchise 500® ranks Crunch Franchise as #43 for its outstanding performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Crunch has consistently demonstrated increased growth, despite a challenging couple of years for the fitness industry. The brand exceeded 128% of pre-pandemic membership levels and was the only major brand in the industry to grow throughout the pandemic. After rapidly climbing from its #148 ranking in Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500® list to #52 in 2021, Crunch again outperforms competitors as the top-ranking full-service fitness franchise for 2022. As a full-service gym, Crunch offers extensive cardio equipment, a full weight room, proprietary group fitness, HIIT classes, The Ride, Relax & Recover area, personal training, nutrition guidance, and more.

"We are very proud to see Crunch recognized as a leading franchise this year. Our continued growth is a real testament to the strength of our franchisees, the franchise team, our members, and their dedication to the Crunch brand," said Ben Midgley, CEO of Crunch Franchising.

"There are still more challenges ahead, to be sure," said Entrepreneur Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer. "But the franchising industry has made its point: It is built for resilience. Its franchisees and franchisors are full of grit and innovation. They will tackle everything with the spirit of entrepreneurship because that is what's at their core."

Throughout its 43 years, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® has become a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The company's 43-year-old ranking formula includes research and assessment from the editorial team on franchise costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To view Crunch in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. To learn more about Crunch franchising opportunities, visit CrunchFranchise.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

