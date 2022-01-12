BBTV Launches Pay To Crypto, A Premium Solution to Pay Creators at Scale in Cryptocurrency

BBTV continues expansion of its Web3 solutions to creators, enabling payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum and USD Stablecoin

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced the launch of its Pay To Crypto solution to pay creators at scale in cryptocurrencies.

Pay To Crypto is a new premium payment solution for creators that enables them to receive their earnings in a range of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and USD Stablecoin.

To the Company's knowledge, Pay To Crypto is the first offering of its kind to enable payments in cryptocurrencies at scale to content creators.

BBTV content creators simply provide a compatible crypto wallet address and select their cryptocurrency of choice, and BBTV pays directly to their crypto wallet.

Pay To Crypto is being offered to BBTV creators at a competitive fee.

BBTV is leveraging the Netcoins platform to provide Pay to Crypto via a non-exclusive agreement. Netcoins is a subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W).

"Web3 is a big part of the creator economy already, from social tokens to NFTs and cryptocurrency. This is just one step that BBTV is taking to pioneer Web3 solutions for creators in this fast-emerging segment of the creator economy," commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "Receiving a portion or all of their monthly earnings in crypto helps creators further diversify their income. Creators have been really vocal about their interest in entering the Web3 revolution, and we're very proud to lead the way as their strategic partner. We're excited to provide Pay to Crypto leveraging Netcoins as a strong platform."

The new Pay To Crypto premium payment solution expands on BBTV's financial solutions for creators, which also includes BBTV Fast Pay. In addition to providing optionality for creators to finance their growth in innovative ways, BBTV's growing offering of financial solutions leverages the Company's extensive library of content and scale to add incremental gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA to the business.

"Cryptocurrency is a powerful way for creators to participate in the Web3 economy, " commented BIGG CEO, Mark Binns. "Whether they're early adopters or making their first foray into crypto, converting their payments from USD into other currencies changes the narrative of what their payments can do. BBTV is an outstanding showcase of the scalability and capability of the Netcoins platform for anyone interested in crypto, not just in Canada but around the world."

Netcoins is a subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets Inc., and has stated that it has registered users exceeding 100,000 as of November 29th, 2021, illustrating the cryptocurrency brokerage's ability to scale and facilitate cryptocurrency payments for BBTV's creator base. In Q3 2021, Netcoins also made the significant step of receiving the first Canadian restricted dealer license for a cryptocurrency trading platform, owned by a public company, in Canada.

"BBTV's crypto-payment option is another service innovation from a partner I've come to rely on for outside-the-box benefits," commented Joseph Hogue, content creator behind 'Let's Talk Money!'. "Converting payments from USD to Crypto, it was up to a week before a transfer was cleared to move into my digital wallet on another platform. Being paid directly in cryptocurrency saves me time and at a minimal charge compared to the multiple transfers from my bank to different wallets. Along with BBTV's Fast Pay accelerated payment service, the company is taking creator management to a whole new level to empower creators."

