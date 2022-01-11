Wedo Opens Early Registration for Freelancers to Take Charge of Their Businesses

The innovative platform for freelancers and solopreneurs will offer users the opportunity to reserve their username in advance of the app launch

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2027, freelancers will make up more than 50% of the workforce, and in 2020 alone, the freelance economy generated more than 1.2 trillion in the US, 4 trillion in the market worldwide, and most of it was delivered online.

To address the needs of this booming economic sector, Wedo, an American and European communication and financial platform built for freelancers and entrepreneurs, is beginning their app rollout by allowing users to reserve usernames.

"There are so many apps out there geared toward freelancers, but none of them offered the all-in-one capability necessary to run a successful small business," said Indiana Gregg, founder and CEO of Wedo. "We designed Wedo to give entrepreneurs all of the tools they need for a hassle-free experience, and we can't wait to offer users full access to the platform."

Founded in 2021, Wedo was developed as a solution to the high costs and complications involved in the early stages of starting a business. Wedo offers all the necessary tools entrepreneurs need on one convenient platform: calendar, chat + video communication options, and a wallet feature to make and receive payments, either one-time or for subscriptions.

"We made a commitment to develop an app that best serves the needs of our members," added Gregg. "We will continue to build based on their suggestions and adapt to meet their needs as they continue to make up an ever-increasing share of the global economy."

About Wedo

Wedo is an American and European communication and financial platform built for freelancers and entrepreneurs. By providing all the tools entrepreneurs need within one easy-to-use app, Wedo is removing the financial and technical barriers to entry for small businesses and setting them up for success. Founded at the beginning of the COVID pandemic by former tech freelancer and 5x startup founder Indiana Gregg, Wedo is on a mission to make entry into the business world affordable, accessible and seamless for entrepreneurs worldwide.

