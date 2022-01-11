U.S. Postal Service Reveals More Stamps for 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service has announced several additions to the 2022 stamp program first announced last fall. All stamp designs are preliminary and subject to change.

The Postal Service reveals more stamps for 2022.

Palace of Fine Arts

An eye-catching sight in the Marina District of San Francisco, the Palace of Fine Arts has long been a source of pride for residents and an attraction for visitors from around the world. This Priority Mail Express stamp celebrates the iconic architectural landmark.

The stamp features a digital illustration showing the rotunda and part of the colonnades of the Palace of Fine Arts, with a small lagoon in the foreground. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp with original art by Dan Cosgrove.

This stamp will be released in San Francisco, without a first-day-of-issue ceremony, on Feb. 14.

Monument Valley

This Priority Mail stamp celebrates Monument Valley, an iconic landscape of the American West. Reminiscent of a vintage travel poster, the stamp art emphasizes the vast stone formations of Monument Valley while highlighting the vivid colors of the sky, the land and the area's distinctive plant life. The digital illustration is based on photographs of Monument Valley, including a view facing northwest at sunrise. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp with original art by Dan Cosgrove.

This stamp will be released in Monument Valley, UT, without a first-day-of-issue ceremony, on Feb. 14.

African Daisy

Send greetings to friends and family overseas with this beautiful stamp featuring the intricate design of a colorful African daisy, photographed from above.

Native to southern Africa and often called the African daisy, plants from the Osteospermum genus are widely available in U.S. nurseries. This round, Global stamp can be used to mail a 1-ounce letter to any country to which First-Class Mail International service is available. This Forever stamp will have a postage value equivalent to the price of the single-piece First-Class Mail International 1-ounce machineable letter in effect at the time of use.

The African Daisy stamp is being issued in self-adhesive panes of 10. Greg Breeding designed the stamp with existing photography by Cindy Dyer. William Gicker was the art director.

This stamp will be released in Kansas City, MO, without a first-day-of-issue ceremony, on March 14.

Shel Silverstein

The extraordinarily versatile Shel Silverstein (1930–1999) was one of the 20th century's most imaginative authors and illustrators. His picture book "The Giving Tree" and his quirky poetry collections are beloved by children everywhere. The stamp art features a version of the illustration of a boy catching an apple that appears on the cover of "The Giving Tree." Published in 1964, the best-selling tale of selflessness is considered a children's literature classic. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp.

Flags on Barns

Painted flags can be found on barns in almost every region of the United States. Four colorful pencil and watercolor illustrations of flags on barns grace the latest issuance of stamps available for bulk-mail users. The barns are set in landscapes inspired by the seasons and different regions of the United States. The stamps will be sold in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 and 10,000. Stephanie Bower designed and illustrated the stamps. Antonio Alcalá was the art director.

Floral Geometry

The two similarly designed Floral Geometry stamps, denominated at $2 and $5, lend an elegant and contemporary appearance to packages, large envelopes and other mailings. The stamp art features a series of overlapping geometric shapes that mimic the symmetry of floral patterns found in nature. The watercolor backgrounds and the glimmer of the foil-stamped designs and typography create a sophisticated look. The $2 stamp will be issued in panes of 10. The $5 stamp will be issued in panes of four. The stamps were designed and created by the firm Spaeth Hill. Antonio Alcalá was the art director.

Mariachi

Filled with passion, rhythm and stories of life, love and loss, mariachi music is an integral element of Mexican American culture that has become deeply rooted in the United States and has fans around the world. Each of the five vibrant stamps in this pane of 20 features a musician dressed in a traje de charro, the traditional outfit of mariachi performers, playing one of five iconic mariachi instruments: guitar, guitarrón, vihuela, violin and trumpet. Rafael López designed the stamps and created the art. Derry Noyes was the art director.

Postal Products

