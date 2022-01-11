UCA Press Conference for the Victims of the DOJ's China Initiative (online) and A Silent Protest in DC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, January 12, between 2:00am-3:15pm EST, United Chinese Americans (UCA) is holding a press conference highlighting the personal story, suffering and mistreatment of the China Initiative victims, at the hands of the federal law enforcement.

Attending and speaking at this event will be:

Members of the Congress who have worked on this issue; Dr. Anming Hu , professor at the University of Tennessee , the first academic to stand trial under the DOJ China Initiative. After the jury deadlocked, the judge issued a full acquittal; Phil Lomonaco , trial lawyer who successfully defended Dr Hu; Wendy Chandler , member of the jury in the trial of Dr. Hu; Jamie Satterfield , reporter for local Knoxville News who attended and reported on the trial; Dr. Qing Wang, senior researcher at the Cleveland Clinic, who was charged under the DOJ China Initiative but later government dismissed the charge; Ms. Hong Peng , wife of Professor Tao who is charged under the DOJ China Initiative; Sherry Chen , former federal employee, who was wrongly charged by DOJ and is still fighting to get her civil rights back.

Earlier on the same day, from 11:30am-12:30pm, local Chinese American community members will hold a silent protest outside the Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice Building in DC (at the corner of 9th Street, NW and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW) to protest against the government's racial profiling, selective and overzealous prosecution, and mistreatment of Chinese American scientists.

Rarely before has a press event assembled so many victims and witnesses regarding how our own government has mistreated Chinese American scientists. Rarely before are so many victims willing to speak up, despite fear, about their stories. "The totality of all the suffering and unfair treatment speaks volumes about the urgent need to end the China Initiative as we know it, and to restore the normal atmosphere for these scientists to get back to do their research rather than fear for their future. Enough is enough!" says Haipei Shue, president of United Chinese Americans.

