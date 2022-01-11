PeopleScout's Affinix™ Wins Award for Diversity and Inclusion Innovation in Brandon Hall Group's Fall 2021 Excellence in Technology Program Affinix recognized for transforming the way employers can measure diversity and inclusion hiring initiatives

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition technology, Affinix™ , has been named a Bronze winner for Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation in Brandon Hall Group's Fall 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards Program.

Affinix is a mobile-first, cloud-based platform that creates a consumer-like candidate experience and streamlines the recruiting process through intelligent automation. Affinix brings together applicant tracking systems (ATS), candidate relationship management (CRM) systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital marketing, predictive analytics and digital interviewing, providing a seamless experience for candidates, rapidly supplying a qualified talent pool to hiring leaders, and driving efficiencies through innovation.

"With the criticality of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for organizations around the world, PeopleScout recognized the need for enhancements to our Affinix Analytics dashboards to better help our clients attract a diverse pool of applicants," said Taryn Owen, PeopleReady and PeopleScout President & COO. "This recognition from Brandon Hall is strong validation of the value of this important work, which we will continue as we partner with our clients to deliver the solutions they need to further their DE&I objectives and accurately and efficiently measure their progress towards their goals."

PeopleScout was recognized for expanding strategic insights in Affinix Analytics—the company's data and reporting tool that includes job seeker analytics and operational metrics—to support the organization's overall focus on diversity and inclusion. With a new standard dashboard for client diversity initiatives, employers can better understand progress toward diversity goals and determine where to focus their efforts.

To learn more about the winners of the Brandon Hall Group's Fall 2021 Excellence in Technology Program visit the website.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout , a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs . PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com .

