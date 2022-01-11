Pacific Dental Services Hits $2 Billion Revenue Milestone

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), one of the nation's leading dental support organizations, today announced a key milestone in its growth journey. Cumulative revenues for calendar year 2021 exceeded $2 billion, marking yet another significant achievement in the privately held organization's 27-year history.

Pacific Dental Services is based in Irvine, California.

PDS' unique business model enables dentists to own their dental practice and empowers them to spend more time with patients and less time on the administrative responsibilities of running a practice. PDS calls this their Private Practice +® model. Because its supported dentists can leverage the operational support of the large business services organization, they have the freedom to focus exclusively on patient care while PDS remains focused on the business aspects of the practice.

Building upon this successful foundation, notable innovative technology implementations made to the business support platform in 2021 — particularly with the Epic® electronic health record system which integrates a patient's medical and dental records and KaVo OP 3D™ cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems — fueled PDS' unprecedented growth. Additionally, the organization remained focused on raising awareness on a national scale about the critical link between oral health and overall health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®.

Commenting on the milestone, Stephen E. Thorne IV, PDS Founder and CEO said, "Surpassing $2 billion in revenue in one calendar year is a benchmark that few privately held companies achieve. While we appreciate this moment, at PDS we are mindful that our success is not found in any aggregated number, but in the success of each individual dental practice, each owner dentist, and ultimately within each patient interaction. We know that the best clinicians don't seek us out because of our size. They come to work alongside our supported owner dentists knowing that they will receive mentorship and training from the best dentists in the world. They will have access to the best tools, systems and technology available in the industry. They will thrive in an environment that helps them elevate their role as a healthcare professional – not only in assisting patients with their dental needs but truly improving their overall health."

Other key milestones for Pacific Dental Services in 2021 include:

First dental support organization in the world to implement Epic ® , the most widely used comprehensive health records system, into supported practices. Through Epic, dental practices can easily exchange patient data with other health care providers for improved overall patient care.

Implementing CBCT technology in 365 supported practices and using 3D imaging to help more patients with improved diagnoses, precise implant placements, and better clinical outcomes.

Producing and placing 468,211 dental restorations (crowns, inlays/onlays, and veneers) in 2021 alone using CEREC ® CAD/CAM technology.

Launching a one-of-a-kind dental-medical practice in support of whole-body health with the opening of three practices in one – general dentistry, pediatric dentistry and medical care. The innovative, integrated approach offers patients a holistic strategy to managing their overall health care through a variety of services.

Partnering with the American Diabetes Association ® to increase awareness of the link between oral health and diabetes.

Having a PDS executive serving on the CDC's 10-person National Association for Chronic Disease Directors Medical-Dental Integration Steering Committee.

First in the dental industry to offer free college tuition to its team members through its College Advancement Program.

Partnered with Envista on a multi-year agreement to combine their independently developed machine learning capabilities into Envista's sophisticated DTX Studio Clinic assisted intelligence (AI) software platform which PDS will deploy to its supported practices to bring the full benefits of AI-supported image sorting, interpretation, and analysis to its supported clinicians.

Opening its 863 rd supported dental practice nationwide and contracting with its 683 rd owner dentist.

First dental support organization to join an accountable care organization with a focus on improving the health of the diabetic population.

Serving as a collaborative medical and dental care team on Harvard Medical School's Teaming and Integrating for Smiles and Health (TISH) initiative focused on strengthening primary care and oral health partnerships.

Launching a specialty dental support organization, Periodontics Health Group, in central Florida .

Generations of Smiles, focused on educating patients on how they can use good oral hygiene practices to improve their overall health. Creating a quarterly digital magazine,, focused on educating patients on how they can use good oral hygiene practices to improve their overall health.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 850 supported dental offices across the United States. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™. For more information, visit us at pacificdentalservices.com.



