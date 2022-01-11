Hut 8 Mining Joins Canadian Renewable Energy Non-Profit Group: Business Renewables Centre Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Hut 8 is thrilled to announce that it has joined the Business Renewables Centre Canada ("BRC Canada"). Hut 8 is the first digital asset mining company to become a member of the organization. The BRC Canada is a not-for-profit community that works with industry experts to accelerate the uptake of renewable energy in Canada. Being a part of the BRC Canada provides Hut 8 with the opportunity to work with a wide array of companies and leading-edge renewable energy developers. Additional benefits of membership include the opportunity for Hut 8 to support integration, acceleration, and the uptake of renewable and low-emission sources of power across Canada.

"We are committed to building a business focused on driving industry awareness around sustainability practices in the digital asset mining and blockchain ecosystem," said Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut 8 Mining. "We are thrilled to be the first digital asset mining company to join the BRC Canada and look forward to the opportunity to be a part of an organization that is focused on driving change and renewable energy adoption in Canada."

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018. With two sites located in energy rich Alberta and a third site in North Bay, Ontario Canada, Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined Bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly traded company globally. Hut 8 is executing on its commitment to mining and holding Bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of Bitcoin's market direction. The Company's multi-pronged business strategy includes profitable digital asset mining, white-label high-performance compute hosting, as well as yield & income programs leveraging its Bitcoin held in reserve. Having demonstrated rapid growth and a stellar balance sheet, Hut 8 was the first publicly traded miner on the TSX and the first Canadian miner to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. Hut 8's team of business building technologists are believers in decentralized systems, stewards of powerful industry-leading solutions, and drivers of innovation in digital asset mining and high-performance computing, with a focus on ESG alignment. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

