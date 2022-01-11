FORTECH'S BRIGHTON FACILITY ACHIEVES FORD'S Q1 CERTIFICATION

BRIGHTON, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford Motor Company has awarded Fortech Products Q1 certification for the quality performance of its production facility in Brighton, Michigan.

The Ford Q1 award recognizes a select group of Ford suppliers for excellence in a wide variety of areas, including manufacturing processes, continuous improvement, on-time delivery, service and overall customer satisfaction.

Fortech develops and manufactures corrosion-resistant coatings, metalforming lubricants and metalworking fluids for the automotive, aerospace and related industries.

"Achieving Ford's prestigious Q1 award reflects the discipline that's part of Fortech's DNA," says Creighton Forester, the company's president and CEO. "We hold ourselves accountable each and every day for continually maintaining the highest levels of quality products and service for all of our customers."

Founded in 1995, Fortech has grown steadily through acquisitions and new-product development programs. The company acquired U.S. Petrotech in 1998, Argus Coating in 1999 and LG Formulators in 2000.

The company acquired the assets of Pandora Manufacturing in 2010 and a year later moved into new facilities in Brighton. In addition to its Brighton headquarters, research and development laboratories and production operations, Fortech has locations throughout China and Mexico.

"We continue to pursue growth opportunities in the Americas and elsewhere around the world," Forester adds. "As our customers expand, we want to be ready to support them wherever those expansions take place. We're dedicated to continuous improvement, to consistently providing cost-effective on-time delivery and to the very highest levels of product quality."

In addition to Ford, the company's customers include General Motors, Honda, Stellantis, Toyota, Volkswagen, AAM, DANA, Magna, Meritor, PTI and PPG.

Fortech's corrosion-resistant coatings are adaptable for spray or dip application for both ferrous and non-ferrous metals. They can be applied at low-film builds, air-dried or force-dried, and do not require high-temperature bake-cycles. Many Fortech paints and coatings are water-based with low emission levels to support the environmental objectives of its customers.

Fortech's metal-working lubricants include cutting oils, soluble oils, semi-synthetic lubes, synthetic lubes and honing oils. Its metal-forming lubricants include drawing compounds for cold-heading, sledging, tube-bending and roll-forming. The company's metal-forming compounds are formulated for finishing and polishing metal surfaces to ensure precision.

Additional information about Fortech can be found at www.fortechproducts.com.

