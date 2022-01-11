Digitunity and AT&T Launch Project to Address the Digital Divide in 10 U.S. Cities

Part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, the project will provide 20,000 underserved K-12 students and their families with access to free or low-cost computers, digital literacy training, technical support, and learning tools.

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitunity today announced a $2.5 million contribution from AT&T to help bridge the digital divide for underserved students and their families in 10 U.S. cities. Over two years, 20,000 K-12 aged students and their families who lack devices to participate in virtual learning will benefit from receiving free or low-cost computers, as well as tech and digital literacy support to help them effectively engage in today's digital learning environment.

The project will create alliances among device refurbishing organizations, local nonprofits and businesses to acquire previously used computers that will be refurbished into like-new devices and distributed to underserved students affected by the digital divide in the 10 cities. It will also build on work already being done in each metropolitan area to provide long-term device ownership, digital literacy, connectivity, and education support solutions for children and families, as well as divert an estimated 260,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills.

Eleven premier nonprofit technology refurbishing organizations from Digitunity's Alliance for Technology Refurbishing and Reuse (AFTRR) have been selected to participate and provide the refurbishment services in ten cities across the U.S.

Inspiredu in Atlanta, GA

Mission Ignite in Buffalo, NY

Comp-U-Dopt in Dallas, TX

Digital Bridge in Milwaukee, WI

Electronic Access Foundation and Human I-T in New York, NY

Computer Reach in Pittsburgh, PA

Kramden Institute in Raleigh-Durham, NC

Computers 2 Kids in San Diego, CA

InterConnection in Seattle, WA

The Wilderness Technology Alliance in Washington, DC

This project is part of AT&T's $2 billion commitment from 2021-2024 to bridge the digital divide through efforts that promote broadband affordability, accessibility and safe adoption.

"Our commitment to narrowing the digital divide includes ensuring that learners have both the connectivity and the devices critical to success," said Mylayna Albright, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, AT&T. "Working with Digitunity helps us get devices directly into the hands of those who need them most."

"Nonprofit technology refurbishers are key to eliminating the homework gap across this country. They are making an incredible impact for people who are marginalized and left behind in the digital divide," says Scot Henley, Executive Director, Digitunity. "By bringing together business, government and philanthropy to take action based on community input, sustainable pathways for families to meaningfully participate in today's and tomorrow's digital society will be ensured. We are grateful for AT&T's vision and support to make this happen."

For more information on how local nonprofits, businesses, and community leaders can get involved, contact Karisa Tashjian at https://links.digitunity.org/10-city-contact-us .

About Digitunity

Digitunity, a national nonprofit organization, connects corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need across North America. With a proven body of work spanning over 37 years and a national network of member organizations, Digitunity is working to ensure all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally connected society are removed. Learn more, https://www.digitunity.org.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We're committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our company-wide $2 billion commitment from 2021-2024 to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity, technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today's learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we've committed more than $600 million to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

