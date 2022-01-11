CLUB MED LAUNCHES 'YOUR VACATION YOUR WAY' SALE, OFFERING UP TO 45% OFF ALL-INCLUSIVE ESCAPES

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, invites travelers to enjoy 45% off all-inclusive spring and summer escapes, plus perks, at its top resorts throughout Mexico, Florida, the Caribbean, and Canada. The Your Vacation Your Way sale is open for bookings now through February 23, 2022 with select travel dates through August 26, 2022. Additional perks include a free room upgrade and free stays for kids under 4.

Explore Club Med's spacious low-density resorts, which are surrounded by nature and spread across an average of 50 acres, including: the eco-chic Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med's only Exclusive Collection resort in North America; family-fun Club Med Punta Cana, with new renovations and innovations like the Circus School by Club Med and Club Med's Amazing Family experience; and Club Med Québec, Club Med's newest four-season mountain resort offering a unique waterfront experience to discover Quebec's natural wonders.

Paired with Club Med's free cancellation policy and Safe Together protocols, guests will enjoy their Club Med vacation with total peace of mind and the freedom to unwind while creating cherished memories together. Guests will also enjoy unlimited culinary options, premium accommodations, and activities for all interests – from hiking and biking to standup paddle boarding and snorkeling – and families will particularly enjoy Club Med's Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities designed to help families reconnect and experience a greater sense of reunion.

For full details on the Your Vacation Your Way Sale, please visit https://www.clubmed.us/o/best-all-inclusive-vacation-deals.

Your Vacation Your Way Sale

Booking window: Today through February 23, 2022

Travel window: Select dates from January 12, 2022 through August 26, 2022 (check-out by August 27, 2022 )

45% off plus perks:

Participating Club Med Resorts

Travelers looking for opportunities to reconnect and create cherished memories on their next spring or summer getaway will find that peace of mind is a destination at several Club Med resorts, including:

Club Med Punta Cana , Dominican Republic : On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana caters to solo travelers, couples, and families alike with unlimited land and water sports, from golfing on an oceanfront PGA green to learning how to shoot with a bow and arrow at archery school. Families and groups will particularly enjoy the newly renovated Tiara Exclusive Collection space featuring spacious two-bedroom oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and morning room service. While adults indulge in treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE or relax in the adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area, where intimate cabanas, an oversized pool and dedicated Zen Beach await, kids can join their dedicated kids club for a day filled with water and land activities like windsurfing and circus school. Families can partake in the new Club Med Amazing Family program, featuring a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories.



Club Med Cancún , Mexico : An ideal location for families looking for some much-needed R&R, the only resort in Cancún with three private beachfronts offers families a variety of opportunities to reconnect. Enjoy exhilarating land and water activities, from wind surfing and snorkeling to flying trapeze and archery, before partaking in outdoor activities as part of the new newly renovated Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE. For added exclusivity, guests can book an ocean view suite located in the resort's



Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda , Dominican Republic : The first and only operating resort in the undiscovered region of Miches – and Club Med's only North America – offers a luxury experience wrapped in an all-inclusive vacation. The eco-chic resort features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly, and adults-only concepts, catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Enjoy unlimited refined culinary options, Zen moments with treatments at the on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, yoga in the treetop wellness canopy, and relaxation at the naturally-filtered Zen pool. Must-try experiences for families include learning how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden to the boho-chic Sunset Ritual, the perfect way to end the day in paradise. Families can also satisfy their sweet tooth when discovering a Secret Chocolate Room – a first-of-its-kind kid's speakeasy featuring unlimited sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa (and adults can get in on the fun, too!).



Club Med Québec, Canada : Club Med's newest four-season, all-inclusive mountain resort, and their first in Canada , is just an hour and a half away from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region. With views of the scenic St. Lawrence River and surrounding mountains, this unique waterfront mountain resort is spread across 300+ acres and features 302 spacious guestrooms, including a private Canada's great outdoors. Additional wellness offerings include mountain top yoga and forest meditation. Club Med's newest four-season, all-inclusive mountain resort, and their first in, is just an hour and a half away from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region. With views of the scenic St. Lawrence River and surrounding mountains, this unique waterfront mountain resort is spread across 300+ acres and features 302 spacious guestrooms, including a private Exclusive Collection (5 Star) space with 25 suites. Families, couples, and solo travelers alike will discover Québec's natural wonders, cuisine, and culture through locally inspired culinary experiences, a variety of activities like guided mountain biking and hikes, and exploration of the surrounding destination through excursions like whale watching on the St. Lawrence River. Leave time to indulge in R&R with the resort's expansive wellness area which features a 25-yard heated pool, 1,000+ square foot outdoor terrace with a jacuzzi, and the Club Med Spa by Sothys – all overlooking the pristine Charlevoix region and welcoming guests to connect withgreat outdoors. Additional wellness offerings include mountain top yoga and forest meditation.

Additional participating resorts include Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico, Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos, Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, Florida, Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean, and Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean.

Flexible Policies

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

Free Cancellation Policy : For new bookings with travel until June 30, 2022 , guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date).



Emergency Assistance Program : All guests traveling before December 31, 2022 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.



Safe Together protocols : Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , the Caribbean , and Canada , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.



PCR + Rapid Antigen Testing: As required for re-entry into the United States from international destinations, Club Med offers complimentary Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests on-site for travel through January 31, 2022 . PCR testing is also available at an additional cost.

Full details on the above policies can be found here.

Terms and Conditions

Terms and Conditions apply and can be accessed by clicking here.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

