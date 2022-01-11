Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Participating in the Janney Virtual Gas & Electric Utilities Conference

DOVER, Del., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 12, 2022, management from Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) (the "Company") will participate in the Janney Virtual Gas & Electric Utilities Conference. The Company will virtually meet with investment firms in a series of one-on-one meetings and is scheduled to make an investor presentation beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be made available prior to the conference in the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.chpk.com, sub-section "Events & Presentations."

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Alex Whitelam

Head of Investor Relations

awhitelam@chpk.com

215-872-2507

