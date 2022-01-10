Zulily analyzed a year's worth of sales data and millions of Google keyword searches to reveal the best times of the year for moms to shop for everything from essentials to must-have items

Zulily Launches Best Time to Shop Report as Roadmap to Maximizing Savings for Savvy Moms Zulily analyzed a year's worth of sales data and millions of Google keyword searches to reveal the best times of the year for moms to shop for everything from essentials to must-have items

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopping to find the best selection of items and the best prices is no easy feat – especially today when supply chains are still under immense strain and inflation is at a 30-year high, making seasonal shopping a bit more… seasonless. To make it easier, online retailer Zulily has pinpointed when moms should shop to beat the rush, maximize their savings, and score the best deals in its new Best Time to Shop Report.

Zulily recognizes that millions of moms plan ahead because it helps them feel less stressed (75%), saves time (62%), and saves them money (54%). While many brands offer deals at the end of a season or during traditional holiday and shopping events like Black Friday, Zulily offers unbeatable deals year-round, with prices that are up to 97% lower than other online retailers1. By analyzing Zulily sales data2 alongside search terms with growing popularity from Google, Zulily was able to determine what's top of mind for moms and when. By identifying the time of year when most moms are stocking up on items – from home décor to makeup – Zulily is helping moms plan and shop ahead of the surge.

"There are millions of moms who shop on Zulily looking to discover great, fresh finds, and are the primary purchasers of their household. But moms often put shopping for themselves last. In fact, 68% of moms recently told us that they're more likely to forget to buy personal items for themselves than for the rest of their family3," said Carmela Jaime Matthews, director of site merchandising and programming for Zulily. "We know moms are short on time and always looking to maximize their budgets without sacrificing quality or the brands they love, so by giving moms a roadmap to plan and shop year-round we aim to make shopping easy."

To find out what's driving moms across the country to shop, Zulily conducted a poll of 1,000 moms for further insights on all things top of mind and trend setting revealing how and why moms can plan in advance saving time and money. Key discoveries to shop for in the month of February found in Zulily's Best Time to Shop Report include:

Red hot savings to banish the winter blues: Spring décor sales heat up in February: Moms should start shopping for things like succulents and indoor florals as early as February. But it's not just about longing for spring warmth and greenery. Zulily survey data shows décor is a form of self-care and brings moms more joy than things like doing a facemask or drinking their morning cup of coffee. Most moms (67%) say they decorate their home for every single season!





Indulge a little and save a lot: Stock-up on the best beauty buys in February: After nearly two years of mask wearing, beauty products are helping moms feel their best, as 58% of those surveyed say they buy beauty products because they are a small, low-cost way to give themselves an emotional boost. Stock up on mood-boosting beauty items like brow grooming, lipstick and makeup in February before sales spike in March.





Turn daydreaming into real savings: Score deals on summer and vacation essentials in February: To conjure up an at-home taste of summer vacations early, moms are shopping two seasons ahead of summer. Data shows this may be their way of experiencing summer vacation vibes and mindsets from home. While most summer styles typically go on sale at the end of the season at brick-and-mortar retailers – flip-flops, sunglasses, swimsuit coverups and one-piece swimsuit sales on Zulily all spike in March.





New #OOTD in winter provides a mood-boost for kids: Shopping for summer and vacation essentials in February may also be due to moms prepping for kiddos' Spring Break, as parents are helping kids "glow up" their wardrobes while gloomy weather looms since 79% of kids say that unique style impacts their feelings by increasing happiness and confidence4. A refresh in the form of coverups and swimwear for a future day of sun and surf or bright pops of color from new spring playwear bring a much-needed mood booster.

To learn more about what to shop all year round, savvy shoppers will want to bookmark Zulily's, The Find to read the entire Best Time to Shop Report for year-round savings and tune in regularly for Kids, Home, Fall/Christmas in July and Back to Work special editions.

