Venterra Realty Acquires Houston Multi-Family Community

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty acquired Stoneridge on the 8, formerly Advenir at Stone Park, in Houston, TX.

Stoneridge on the 8 Apartments

The 480-unit, three-story multifamily community was built in two separate phases in 2004 and 2007. Located along Beltway 8 in Houston, Stoneridge offers excellent connectivity to its residents, within 1.5 miles of two other major highways, Interstate-10 and Highway 90. The Port of Houston, about 6 miles from the property, is one of the leading employment drivers in the Houston Metro area and serves as the epicenter of the petrochemical industry in the U.S.

The property provides renters with an extensive amenity package, including two resort-inspired swimming pools, an around-the-clock fitness center, a resident game room, detached garages, additional covered parking and bark parks for small and large pets. The community offers modern finishes with black or stainless-steel appliances, oversized closets, garden tubs, double sink vanities, and private patios or balconies perfect for enjoying neighborhood views. Floorplans, photos, and pricing can be found on the property's website.

"Houston is one of the fast-growing metropolitan areas in the United States, with its population growing 20.3% from 2010 to 2020 ranking top three nationwide. So Stoneridge on the 8 is naturally a valuable investment to be added to the growing Venterra portfolio in this top-performing market," said Venterra Realty Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.TM, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, SMARTLEASING, as well as their overall commitment to providing a world-class living experience for which Venterra has become known.

"Houston is our headquarters and the city that housed the first properties Venterra managed over 20 years ago. We have seen first-hand the growth potential for this area of the country and are excited to expand our portfolio in a city we are confident will provide great return on investments," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "This property in particular offers significant opportunity and will benefit substantially from the completion of a unit upgrade program, the addition of the SMARTHOME technology package, and the deployment of Venterra's customer-focused management platform."

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across 13 major US cities that provide housing to over 40,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed $7.2 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

