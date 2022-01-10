Summit Carbon Solutions Announces Addition of Director of Carbon Programs

AMES, Iowa, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Carbon Solutions is pleased to announce that Ben Nelson has joined the company as Director of Carbon Programs. Mr. Nelson has over 20 years of experience leading business strategy and commercial execution, including 15 years at Nutrien and its portfolio companies such as Loveland Products. Most recently, he served as Project Lead for Sustainable Ag, having successfully launched and led Nutrien's grower-facing carbon sequestration program.

Summit Carbon Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Summit Carbon Solutions)

Mr. Nelson will play a critical role in Summit Carbon Solutions' efforts to become agriculture's premier decarbonization platform by helping growers understand and monetize their farm-level carbon impact, and support efforts through the value chain as global demand increases for low-carbon products and high-quality removal credits.

"Summit Carbon Solutions is positioned to work with many stakeholders, influencing policy and practices that drive carbon removal and economic benefits across the ag supply chain," said Mr. Nelson. "I'm excited to join the largest carbon removal project in the world. The 31 ethanol plant partners that have already committed to Summit Carbon Solutions are connected to 40 million acres of farmland across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota."

"Ben is a leader with a proven track record of success in ag sector market development, and his work with farm-level carbon removal programs is second to none," said Jim Pirolli, Chief Commercial Officer for Summit Carbon Solutions. "Unlike other agricultural decarbonization programs that lack producer engagement, pathways to monetization, or ability to document carbon removals, we have line-of-sight to all three. We are thrilled to have Ben join our team to provide more value to American farmers and drive renewable fuels like bioethanol to net zero emissions."

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to lower greenhouse gas emissions by connecting industrial and biogenic CO2 emitters through strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwestern United States. For more information, visit www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Summit Carbon Solutions