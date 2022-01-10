SendAFriend Surpasses $1,000,000 in Donations to Nonprofits Across America Over 60 organizations have benefited from the company's thousands of customers since 2018

JACKSON, Mo., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SendAFriend, a social media sensation and popular online store, announces that it has donated over one million dollars to nonprofit organizations across America since its founding in 2018. Organizations ranging from women's shelters to cancer research programs have benefited from the company's Spread the Love Fund which donates 10% of all sales.

Customers on SendAFriend.co send personalized stuffed animal care packages to loved ones — a convenient service during a global pandemic. The company also operates the GiveAFriend donation program that has sent over 10,000 care packages to children in hospitals or in need of emotional support.

"SendAFriend was founded to spread love to customers, recipients, and nonprofits," said Tyler Macke, Founder and CEO of SendAFriend. "As an 18 year old entrepreneur, I could not have imagined the good we would be able to do. Every one of our customers has actually made the world a brighter place."

The following are some of the organizations the Spread the Love Fund has supported:

About SendAFriend

Founded in Jackson, MO in 2018 by 18-year-old Tyler Macke, SendAFriend is an ecommerce brand that gives back in a big way and spreads smiles around the world. Their core product, adorable stuffed animal care packages, are sent in their signature bright blue "Someone Loves You" box with personalized greeting cards from their senders. To date, SendAFriend has delivered 375,000+ care packages, generating just over one million dollars for organizations that make the world a better place.

