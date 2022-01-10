Limelight Networks to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 20th, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. PDT).

Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (844)-200-6205 from the United States or (929)-526-1599 internationally, with access code 647856.

A recording will be available until February 3, 2022 by dialing (866)-813-9403 from the United States or (929)-458-6194 internationally with access code 587016. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the company's website.

Limelight (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry leader in providing edge-enabled solutions to deliver fast, secure digital experiences on a global scale. We offer powerful tools that optimize, protect and deliver our clients' valuable digital assets in an increasingly competitive marketplace. From content delivery and AppOps to Jamstack application architecture and web security, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our global private network and client-obsessed experts to help our customers win. The world's largest brands trust Limelight and we invite you to learn more about us by visiting www.limelight.com, Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

