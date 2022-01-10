L.E.K. Consulting Announces 24 New Global Partner Promotions

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategy consulting firm L.E.K. Consulting has appointed 24 new partners. The promotions recognize the important insights and value that these leaders deliver to clients facing decisions critical to the future of their organizations.

"We are thrilled to announce the newest partner appointments at L.E.K. Consulting. Each of these individuals has consistently helped clients and colleagues achieve exceptional results," said Clay Heskett, Global Managing Partner at L.E.K. "It is with gratitude and pride that we recognize these individuals, who represent expertise in the full range of the sectors we serve, for their work on behalf of clients around the world."

L.E.K.'s new partners are as follows:

Felipe Ahouagi is based in L.E.K.'s São Paolo office, where he leads the Consumer and Financial Services practice. Ahouagi has more than 13 years of experience in strategic consulting, with a particular focus on retail, food and beverage, fitness, payments, insurance, banking, technology and mobility solutions. He has advised clients on a range of critical issues, such as strategic planning, adjacent business expansion, internationalization strategy, customer experience, loyalty programs and M&A. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.



Jordan Barron, based in the Los Angeles office, is a member of the Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) practice. He has led over 200 engagements, advising corporate and private equity clients across a range of critical strategic issues related to growth strategy, pricing and packaging, SaaS migration, customer segmentation, go-to-market approaches and M&A support. Barron holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree in economics from New York University.



Laura Brookhiser, based in the Boston office, is a member of the Retail and Consumer Products practice with a focus on the home goods, footwear and apparel sectors. She has deep experience in M&A, consumer segmentation, brand positioning, new product development, category expansion, portfolio optimization and organizational transformation. Brookhiser holds an MBA and a master's degree in education from Stanford and a B.A. in psychology from Duke University.

Justin Craigwell-Graham, a member of the Retail and Consumer Products practice, is based in the Chicago office. Focused on the food and beverage industry, he has particular experience in due diligence, market assessment, growth opportunity and strategy and both buy- and sell-side transaction support. Craigwell-Graham holds a Bachelor of Arts in international comparative studies from Duke University and a Master of Science in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Sean Dyson is based in the London office and is a member of the European Healthcare practice, with a focus on the life sciences sector. Dyson has extensive experience in strategic planning, with a focus on corporate and franchise-level strategy, portfolio planning and optimization, go-to-market strategy and launch planning. He also provides business development support, working with corporate and financial clients on M&A strategy and transaction support. Dyson holds a Ph.D. in clinical neuroscience and an M.A. in natural sciences from the University of Cambridge.

Eric Emiliano, based in the São Paulo office, leads the Agribusiness practice in South America. He has extensive experience in strategic consulting in Brazil and Latin America, with a focus on organic and inorganic strategic growth agendas. Emiliano has developed strategic transformation programs for clients across sectors, including go-to-market strategies, distributor excellence programs, market assessments, due diligence, pricing strategies and digital transformation and growth strategies. He has a degree in production engineering from Universidade Federal de São Carlos.

Alex Guth is a member of the Life Sciences practice and is based in the Boston office. He supports clients throughout the life sciences industry, including biopharma, manufacturing and academic partners. Guth advises clients across a range of strategic needs including therapeutic area strategy, portfolio prioritization, due diligence, and opportunity forecasting and valuation. He holds a bachelor's degree with highest departmental honors in biology and a Ph.D. in virology, both from Harvard University.

Sam Halliday, based in the London office, specializes in insurance, covering both the distribution and manufacturing layers as well as service providers, with experience in specialist lending and payments. He has extensive experience across a wide range of strategic and operational areas, including business planning, commercial effectiveness, transaction support and post-merger integration. Halliday joined L.E.K. in 2012 and holds a Master of Engineering from the University of Oxford.

Jeff Kaloski, based in the Los Angeles office, is a member of the Media and Entertainment practice. He has deep experience working with clients on growth strategy, distribution assessment and licensing strategy, and has worked extensively with content owners, studios, OTT platforms, TV networks and licensors. Kaloski holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor's degree in engineering science from Vanderbilt University.

David Mahin, based in the Chicago office, is a member of the Industrials practice, with a primary focus on building and construction. He advises clients on a range of strategic issues that include revenue growth, profitability enhancement, go-to-market strategy, commercial due diligence, acquisition screens and M&A. Mahin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Notre Dame.

Matt Mancuso is a member of the Life Sciences practice, based in the Boston office. He has significant experience in oncology and non-oncology opportunity assessment and target identification, including leveraging commercial, scientific and advanced bio- and chemo- informatic analysis. Mancuso has particular expertise in combining scientific, clinical and financial analyses to inform corporate strategy, business development, commercial and R&D decisions. He holds a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Cornell University and a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Stony Brook University.

Philip Meier, based in the London office, is a member of the Global Industrials practice. He leads the Analytics practice in Europe and works across a range of sectors. Meier has extensive experience helping clients solve analytical problems, build analytics capabilities, and assess and respond to changes in the development of software, data and analytics. He joined L.E.K. in 2002 and holds a first class master's degree in engineering, economics and management from the University of Oxford.

Brendan Mitchell is a member of the Healthcare Services practice and is based in the San Francisco office. Mitchell has deep experience in growth strategy, M&A support, advanced analytics, post-merger integration and operational turnarounds. He concentrates on working with payers focused on government programs, HCIT and revenue cycle management businesses and private equity firms evaluating investments across the healthcare sector. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Harvard University and an MBA with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Neil Mittal, based in the Boston office, is a member of the Travel and Leisure practice. Mittal has more than 11 years of strategic consulting experience, with a particular focus on aviation, hospitality and outdoor recreation. He has extensive experience with M&A, demand forecasting, buy- and sell-side due diligence, loyalty strategy, transformational growth strategy and strategic planning. He holds an MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University and a B.S. in marketing and finance from Northeastern University.

Alastair Phillips is a member of the Industrials practice, based in the Melbourne office, and has worked with clients across Australia, New Zealand and southeast Asia. Phillips has extensive experience across the industrials sector in growth strategy, emissions reduction, customer segmentation, post-merger integration, M&A, supply assessments, distribution strategy and pricing strategy. He holds an MBA from Melbourne Business School and a Bachelor of Actuarial Studies and Bachelor of Laws from Australian National University.

Stuart Robertson, based in the London office, is the Disruptive Analytics Lead. Robertson focuses primarily on the transport industry, covering operators and equipment and infrastructure suppliers, and has particular expertise in the interaction between the public and private sectors. As Disruptive Analytics Lead, he helps guide and develop L.E.K.'s expertise in data science and machine learning, focusing on how the latest developments can be applied to consulting engagements. Robertson holds an M.A. in mathematics from Trinity College, University of Cambridge.

Alison Schilling, based in the Chicago office, is a member of the Consumer practice. With over 10 years of experience in strategy consulting spanning North American, European Union and Asia-Pacific markets, she has extensive experience in supporting clients on a range of topics including growth strategy, M&A strategy, due diligence, customer segmentation and project execution. Schilling holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Notre Dame.

Sheila Shah, based in the Chicago office, is focused in the MedTech and Healthcare practices. Shah's experience covers a range of areas, with a particular focus on healthcare technology, due diligence, commercial strategy, healthcare supply chain, growth opportunity assessment and organizational design. She holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science from Barnard College of Columbia University.

Adam Siebert, based in the New York office, is a member of the Life Sciences practice. He has experience across diagnostics and research tools, bioprocessing and pharma services and emerging, mid-cap and large pharma. Siebert has helped clients in the life sciences industry with growth strategy, life cycle management, portfolio optimization and M&A projects. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Boston College and a Ph.D. from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Delia Silva, based in the Boston office, specializes in the life sciences and pharmaceutical sector with a focus on growth strategy, organization and performance, both in the U.S. and globally. Silva has helped clients, from clinical-stage biotechs to big pharma, through organizational scale-ups and design, launch planning, portfolio growth strategy, market entry assessments, due diligence, commercial strategy and go-to-market modeling. Silva holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and a B.S. in chemistry from Boston University.

Matt Wayne is based in the Boston office and is a member of the Industrials practice. With over 10 years of strategy consulting experience, he supports corporate and private equity clients across a range of industrial markets. Wayne's primary focus is on automotive and mobility and industrial equipment and technology, with expertise in market assessment, growth strategy and due diligence. He holds a B.A. in economics from Tufts University and an MBA with distinction from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Matt Wheeler, based in the Boston office, is a leader in the Pharmaceutical Services practice. He advises clients on a range of topics, including corporate and business unit growth strategy, platform and portfolio development, new market prioritization and entry and strategic M&A. He has particular expertise and deep experience across clinical services, eClinical tools and commercial services. Wheeler holds an MBA with distinction from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a B.A. in economics from Boston College.

Gigi Wong is based in the San Francisco office and is a leader in the Technology, Media and Telecom, and Financial Services practices. She has extensive experience in strategy and due diligence engagements for technology businesses across accounting, insurance, payments, marketing, healthcare, and other tech providers and resellers. She holds a B.S. in business administration and a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Jen Wu, based in the Chicago office, is a member of the Retail and Consumer Products practice where she has deep expertise in food and beverage growth strategies and M&A. Wu has advised corporate and private equity clients on strategic projects ranging from investment screens and buy- and sell-side due diligence to new market entry and corporate growth strategies. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

