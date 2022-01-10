Isotropic Systems Appoints Rash Sahota as General Manager & Chief Operating Officer Technology and Telecoms industry leader to drive growth in crucial launch year and support transition across different market sectors.

READING, England, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems, the leading provider of transformational next-generation multi-link satellite terminals, today announced that Rash Sahota has been appointed as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. Mr Sahota will be responsible for ensuring the company delivers its vision and strategy, while managing costs and driving revenue growth.

Rash Sahota Isotropic Systems COO

Rash brings over 30 years of experience in technology and telecoms, with senior leadership positions at Cirrus Logic, Motorola and Ericsson. His knowledge of the telecoms industry and hands on experience of launching new products and services in multiple markets and acerating growth will benefit Isotropic Systems as it gears up for a transformation year and enters commercial production.

"Isotropic is on the verge of its most significant milestone, as our groundbreaking terminals start to be deployed to customers and end-users. We are excited to welcome Rash on board at this time to support the roll out and deliver sustainable growth. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across the technology and communications ecosystem which will be hugely valuable as we accelerate our growth and penetrate new markets." said John Finney, Isotropic Systems Founder & CEO.

Rash Sahota said: "I'm delighted to join Isotropic at this fascinating time. The integration of satellite communications with broadband and mobile is the final frontier for global connectivity, and I am excited to help bring John's vision to reality and ensure our groundbreaking multi-link antenna reaches its commercial potential and brings benefits to users across the globe."

Rash Sahota was previously Vice President and General Manager at Cirrus Logic, and has significant engineering, operational and leadership experience in Telecoms, Smartphones, IOT, Wearables, Gaming, Consumer products, Automotive and Semiconductors across Asia, US, and European markets.

About Isotropic Systems

With offices in the UK and U.S., Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminals designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design resulting in a line of terminals that are customizable to meet the performance, cost and power requirements of countless applications – from the most complex government defence systems and mobile backhaul solutions capable of extending 5G, to next-gen connected experiences aboard commercial airliners, cruise ships, offshore rigs, and even small fishing boats at sea.

Investors in Isotropic Systems include Boeing HorizonX Global Ventures, SES and Promus Ventures through its Luxembourg based space investment fund, Orbital Ventures, Seraphim Capital, Firmament Ventures, Space Angels and family office investors such as Waterlow Management Limited. Further information is available at www.isotropicsystems.com

Isotropic Systems Ltd logo (PRNewsfoto/Isotropic Systems Ltd)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Isotropic Systems