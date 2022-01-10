InventHelp Inventor Develops Expandible-Width Window Blinds (LAX-1316)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having accurate measurements is always a pre-requisite for purchasing window blinds, but finding the right size for each different window can be a challenge," said an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif. "With this invention, however, one size fits all.

He developed KENO'S to provide a window blind that adjusts to fit different-sized windows. As such, it eliminates the need for accurate measurements of each window. Easy to install, operate and maintain, its versatility simplifies the installation of window blinds, saving time, effort and guesswork. Users will also find it convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1316 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

