Cardea Bio announces a collaboration agreement with Siemens Healthineers to assess feasibility of real-time applications

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cardea Bio, Inc. - the world's only mass producer of biocompatible semiconductors - announced a collaboration agreement with Siemens Healthineers' Center for Innovation in Diagnostics (CID) to assess feasibility of developing real-time biosensor applications using Cardea's BPU™ (Biosignal Processing Unit) Platform.

Cardea's BPU™ Platform

The technical teams from Siemens Healthineers and Cardea will work side-by-side optimizing and testing the capabilities of a next generation SARS-CoV-2 immunoassay. This includes transferring hardware, software, wetware and know-how to Siemens Healthineers facilities for their hands-on use and experimentation with Cardea's BPU™ Platform. If successful, Siemens Healthineers and Cardea have ambitions to potentially expand their collaboration to other areas which may include simultaneous measurement of antigen and amplification-free RNA detection to demonstrate the combined power of PCR-level sensitivity and speed of immunoassays in a single test.

CEO of Cardea, Michael Heltzen, adds, "We're very humbled and proud that Siemens Healthineers has identified the transformational capabilities that our BPU™ Platform can bring to several areas across their existing and future product portfolios, and we look forward to the opportunity of realizing the potential of our technology together with the impressive team at Siemens Healthineers that has product development and marketing capabilities like few others in the world."

Senior Vice President and Head of the CID at Siemens Healthineers, Rangarajan Sampath, PhD continues, "My team was impressed by Cardea's scientific and technical teams with world-class experience and a significant number of peer-reviewed publications, giving us every confidence that Cardea can realize desired products across multiple markets."

Chief Business Officer at Cardea, Rob Lozuk, states, "Our commercial partners will allow the world to see the immediate benefits of Cardea's BPU™ Platform now and in the years to come by bringing 'Powered by Cardea' solutions to their respective markets. Our BPUs are not siloed to any one industry. Anywhere there is life; nature; biology; BPUs can be used to gain valuable insights - and the ultimate goal of this project together with Siemens Healthineers is creating a multiomics diagnostic platform for point-of-care use cases."

About Cardea

Cardea Bio, Inc. is the world's only mass producer of biocompatible semiconductors, the BPU™ (Biosignal Processing Unit). The BPU is the first and only semiconductor capable of translating real-time streams of multiomics signals into digital information.

Through the BPU™ platform, Cardea's long-term vision is to democratize access to the biosignals and insights behind the most advanced technology on our planet: Nature and biology. The Internet of Biology is that way becoming possible.

Cardea is headquartered in San Diego and has additional activity in Los Angeles. Cardea is a 100% American developed and built biocompatible semiconductor technology for applications across a variety of sectors including human health, agriculture, molecular diagnostics, biotechnology, environmental monitoring, and animal health.

