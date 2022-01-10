Built In Honors Onbe Twice in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards Onbe earns placement on Built In's 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work for in Chicago 2022 and 100 Best Places to Work in Chicago awards

CHICAGO & PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Onbe, a market-leading corporate disbursements platform, was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards—specifically, the 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work for in Chicago 2022 and 100 Best Places to Work in Chicago award listings. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest technology markets across the U.S.

Onbe is a market-leading corporate disbursements platform. (PRNewsfoto/Onbe)

"We're honored to receive two Built In Chicago Best Places to Work awards and to be recognized among an outstanding list of Chicago-area employers," said Jennifer Garrison, Chief People Officer at Onbe. "This isn't the first time Onbe has been honored with workplace accolades. Previous inceptions of the company have received workplace awards for both their Chicago and Philadelphia locations. At Onbe, we celebrate our employees' diversity, and we support their mental health and wellness by offering benefits that allow them not only to do their best work, but to balance their jobs with the rest of their lives. We believe these are key factors to our company's success as a socially responsible fintech organization."

Onbe is constantly evolving the way they celebrate diversity and foster an inclusive culture. The organization has several employee-run committees that are dedicated to mental and physical wellness, employee engagement, diversity, inclusion and community outreach. Onbe supports employees in working remotely, on-site or a blend of the two and offers unlimited vacation (three weeks minimum) and competitive benefits, allowing for flexibility and work-life balance. Monthly All Hands meetings and bi-annual in-person company gatherings, in addition to department team on-site meetings (as travel safety allows) promote collaboration and innovation.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe's team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today's consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com.

