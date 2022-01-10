5WPR Names Carolina Lopez Herz Senior Vice President and General Manager of Miami Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today that Carolina Lopez Herz has joined the agency as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Miami office .

In her role as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Carolina will focus on further developing the agency's expansion throughout Miami, Florida and the Southeast region of the United States. Further, she will provide guidance and counsel to 5W clients. Carolina joins 5WPR with over a decade of experience crafting compelling narratives and advising organizations tackling complex reputational challenges and high-stakes issues and crises.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carolina as a leader for our Miami and Florida region. The market in Florida is booming and we see it as a major growth area for the future of our agency," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "Her deep understanding of the landscape along with her initiative makes her a fantastic fit for 5W. We look forward to her leadership for our team."

Carolina joins 5WPR from BCW, a global strategic communications firm, where she worked with clients as well as serving as senior counselor to the agency's most senior leaders - developing strategy, optimizing operations and assessing talent. In 2020, Carolina was named to PRWeek's Women to Watch List.

5W announced their plans to open a Miami office space in the spring of 2021 on the heels of rapid growth, and the need to service a diverse set of clients, while attracting and retaining the best talent in the country.

